Hearts talent names the Tynecastle hero who endorsed loan transfer exit to SPFL club

Finlay Pollock during a Heart of Midlothian training session | SNS Group

He’s left Hearts in search of experience at senior level.

Finlay Pollock says he was keen to make a move to Raith Rovers on loan from Hearts - after some words of advice from a Jambos hero.

The attack-minded player has signed a new deal until 2026 at Tynecastle and will spend the rest of this season in Kirkcaldy. Pollock has made eight senior appearances for Hearts and this will be his second loan away from the club having previously spent time with East Fife.

Making a jump from Lowland League action with the ‘B’ team to a side who were runners-up in the Premiership play-offs last season, Pollock is relishing the challenge ahead. New Raith manager Neill Collins has said an attack-centric playing style will be implemented and that suits the Hearts talent.

He told Raith’s club media: “I am delighted to be here. I found out the interest maybe a week ago. I spoke to the manager on the phone and it was definitely something I wanted to pursue and try to get done.

“I’m really delighted to be here now. It’s a standard season-long loan with the option to recall after six months. We will play it by ear and see what happens. I seen how they did last season and they had a really successful season.

“I have seen the quality in the squad and how the players are really, but even just speaking to the manager on the phone and the style of football he wants to play. Forward playing, attacking football, pressing when we don’t have the ball and winning the ball back, all something that is relevant to my game and stuff I can add as well.”

One player who has helped him with the move is Jamie MacDonald. The veteran goalkeeper is back at Tynecastle with the ‘B’ team which Pollock has been part of, and having been a popular player at Raith alongside winning the 2012 Scottish Cup in maroon, he was a man to go to for signing advice.

Pollock added: “He did, yeah (have a word about the move). He stopped me in the physio as I’d mentioned to him that I was going out on loan and I had mentioned Raith to him. He said it was a great place to come, the squad is full of quality and they did well last season. He was very encouraging in telling me it was a good place to come and play football.”