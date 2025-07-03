Tynecastle club doing more business in the summer window

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts have opened talks with Estonian club JK Narva Trans about a potential deal for goalscoring winger Pierre Landry Kabore. The Burkina Faso internationalist has struck 12 goals and claimed two assists from 15 league appearances so far this season, often playing as a central striker, and his form has captured the attention of the Tynecastle recruitment team.

Discussions are ongoing at the moment after Hearts secured striker Lawrence Shankland on a three-year contract following months of uncertainty about his future. Kabore, 23, is open to a deal and is interested in moving to play in Scotland. He favours the left-wing position but can also operate on the right or through the middle to good effect. In total, he has scored 22 times in Estonia this season, his league haul supplemented by 10 goals in five cup ties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Narva Trans, who play in Estonia’s top flight, signed Kabore from FC D’Abodo in Ivory Coast last year. His previous clubs include Sonabel, Salitas and ASF Bobo in Burkina Faso. He holds two caps for his country and is regarded as one of their most promising young players. It remains to be seen if Hearts can strike a deal to bring him to Gorgie.

The Edinburgh club are also in talks to sign the Albanian winger Sabah Kerjota from Italian Serie C side US Sambenedettese. He is a left-footed wide player who favours the right flank. Kerjota’s contract at Sambenedettese runs until 2028 and Hearts are willing to pay a transfer fee to bring him to the Scottish Premiership.

He scored 10 goals and claimed 11 assists last season to help his club achieve promotion to Italy’s third tier from the regionalised lower leagues. His form attracted plenty attention and the chance to play in the Scottish top flight appeals to the player.

Shankland rejoins Hearts as summer transfer business goes on

The biggest news of the day for Tynecastle supporters is the re-signing of Shankland on a three-year contract. Months of negotiations and talks gave way to an agreement late on Wednesday and the 29-year-old Scotland internationalist then flew out to the team’s pre-season training base in Spain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hearts players welcomed Shankland at breakfast this morning and head coach Derek McInnes explained to the club website why he is delighted to have the 29-year-old on board. “Lawrence’s not only been ingrained in the club the last few years, he’s been a big player for the club, knows his way about the Premiership, knows his way to goal,” said McInnes.

“It just made so much sense on so many levels for me. I've known Lawrence since he was a young boy and I know how important family is to him and how important being happy is. I always felt that that was a huge advantage for us. Not only does he enjoy his time at Hearts, those family connections are always very strong.

“I do feel that having that recognised No.9 , a goalscorer with a real pedigree, Scotland internationalist, the motivation for Lawrence to do well here at not only a club that he loves, a club that he's happy with. You see the way he's embraced his team-mates this morning. He's a really popular boy, but he's got so much to do here. In my time at Hearts, I want to make sure it's successful and I want Lawrence to feel exactly the same and he does.

“We want to be lifting silverware. We want to be going into group stages in Europe and we want to have a consistent thing going here and that is the driver for all of us. I do feel that having Lawrence in the building gives us a better chance of achieving all that.”

READ MORE: Zander Clark reveals his frustration and answers the Hibs question