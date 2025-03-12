Hearts teenager James Wilson set to make international football history with Scotland

UEFA Nations League play-off against Greece could bring a moment for Scottish sporting annals

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Wilson will become the youngest Scotland international footballer in history if he plays in any of the Nations League play-off ties against Greece. The Hearts teenager received a surprise call-up by national coach Steve Clarke on Tuesday, and can claim his own entry in Scottish sporting archives if he features next week.

Wilson turned 18 on 6 March and will therefore be 18 years and 14 days old come next Thursday’s play-off first leg at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus. If involved in that match or the return leg at Hampden Park three days later, he would overtake John Lambie as Scotland’s youngest ever player. Lambie was 18 years and 63 days old when he made his international debut against Ireland on 19 February, 1887.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Historians at the official Scottish Football Museum verified the above information when contacted by the Edinburgh News. Their records show that Wilson will be the youngest ever men’s international player for Scotland should he take part against Greece.

Lambie’s debut is listed in some media as being at the age of 17 years and 92 days against Ireland on 20 March, 1886. However, research showed that was injured and did not take part in that fixture. He still holds the record having played the following year but Wilson could eclipse him next week.

Who is Scotland’s youngest ever player?

Wilson is a graduate of the Hearts youth academy who made his first-team debut aged 16 in a Scottish Cup fourth-round tie against Spartans in January, 2024. He managed a further two senior appearances last season before becoming a regular in the side this term under new head coach Neil Critchley.

He has played 24 times for Hearts in the 2024/25 campaign, scoring six goals, and is preparing to join the Scotland squad next week. Clarke also called up another 18-year-old in the shape of Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller. Wilson steps up after one appearance for the Under-19s and no Under-21 caps. He previously captained his country at Under-16 and Under-17 level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke is certain to choose the Torino striker Ché Adams as Scotland’s principal striker for next week’s play-off first leg in Greece. Adams is the most experienced forward in the squad by far, the others being Wilson, Aberdeen loanee Kevin Nisbet and Middlesbrough’s Tommy Conway. The national coach is keen to see how Wilson adapts in amongst senior internationalists.

“He is someone who catches your eye, runs behind and looks to score goals which is a great trait. We are always looking for goalscorers,” said Clarke. “He's got a few in the Premier League. He's got in the team and stayed in the team. I actually brought him into one of the camps last year. We were short of a couple of bodies so we brought a couple of young boys into the camp.

“James was one of them and caught our eye just in the short training session. He's caught the eye of the people at Hearts and is playing week in, week out. He's got good pace about him, good enthusiasm and is another one I think can have a big future. But for now to come into the squad and see how he measures up.”