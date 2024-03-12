Hearts to push for a 50/50 ticket spilt against Rangers in the Scottish Cup

Hearts will petition the Scottish Football Association for a 50-50 ticket split for next month's Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers at Hampden Park. The Tynecastle hierarchy want seats at the national stadium shared equally after being denied that courtesy in November's League Cup semi-final against the same opposition.

On that occasion, the Scottish Professional Football League allocated Hearts 20,000 tickets. This time, with the SFA in charge, the Edinburgh club will put their case forward later in the week. Celtic face Aberdeen in the other semi-final, with both ties scheduled to take place over the weekend of 20 and 21 April. Kick-off times have yet to be finalised.

Hearts reached the last four following Monday's night's 1-0 win against Morton in the quarter-final at Cappielow. All four semi-finalists are expected to convene over the coming days to discuss ticket allocations and Hearts are keen to ensure an even split between themselves and Rangers.