Hearts and Hibs performances over the weekend have been assessed by the pundits.

Hearts have been backed to handle the pressure of being at the Premiership summit with help from two big signings - as Hibs return to form.

The Sky Sports panel of James McFadden, Kris Boyd and Chris Sutton have been casting their verdicts on Hibs’ thumping 4-0 win over Livingston and Hearts’ cruise control success by a 3-0 margin at Kilmarnock. For Hibs, Junior Hoilett was at the double and Jamie McGrath netted from the penalty spot, following Thibault Klidje’s early opener.

Claudio Braga’s double couple with Craig Halkett’s effort put Hearts five points clear of Celtic at the top as the sides prepare to battle on Sunday. Scotland hero McFadden reckons Jamestown Analytics, which Hearts use for recruitment, has unearthed two big finds in Braga and winger Alexandros Kyziridis. Aberdeen had a strong start before form tailed off last season but he can’t see a repeat happening in Gorgie.

Can Hearts stay top of the Premiership?

McFadden said: “They are pulling results out at the minute. Kilmarnock have done well in the last couple of games but Hearts showing...it’s still early. They have the character to deal with go to Rugby Park and getting a flattering scoreline to a degree, but they are clinical. Every time you watch Claudio Braga and Alexandros Kyziridis you think how well they’ve done with recruitment. Craig Halkett scoring his third goal in three games which helps.

“Stuart Findlay's scored goals, Harry Milne has been outstanding. James Pnerice was a huge player and he has come to the fore to show what Hearts are doing is working. Hearts have everything running in order, on and off the pitch. I don’t see this as the same as Aberdeen last season, I don’t see it the same. If they go through a dip it will be two or three games.

Sutton added: “Braga and Shankland up top are a nice balance, clean sheets are important, that foundation. Derek has confidence in his team and it’s going to be a hell of a game next week. It’s about finding a way and confidence is through the roof. They are going well.”

What have Hibs improved?

For ex-Rangers and Kilmarnock striker Boyd, he reckons Hibs have thrown off the shackles of hangovers from European qualifiers to get motoring again. He said: “It's unlike Livingston, they were a little bit disjointed. Take nothing away from Hibs, the Hibs fans were maybe starting to turn and ask questions of their team, obviously losing the Edinburgh derby. I've no idea what he's doing just pulling him back, I mean, it's Montana, what is he doing, what is he thinking about? Lovely penalty.

“Hibs, when you look at last season, they were free-flowing, attacking, well after the initial start they had. This kind of season, you feel as if, and I don't think it's been the manager asking them to do that, they've just been a little bit hesitant to commit bodies forward.

“They now seem to have got themselves, well Saturday especially, got themselves back in the groove, scoring goals, good goals as well, people arriving in the box, asking questions. Left Martin Boyle out at the start on 11 as well, so it shows you they've got competition for places, and it's a good result.”