SPFL scenes are a new way of life for the ex-Valur Reykjavik midfielder

This big Icelandic guy has the right idea. Comes on in the dying minutes of games, runs about, a few nice passes, a quick goal celebration, then revel in scenes at full-time and strut back down the tunnel. As if to underline the cool approach, he even wears a hairband. Tomas Magnusson’s early Hearts career sounds like a perfect life in Edinburgh. Big Tam’s got it sussed and he’s only been in the country a few weeks.

Now, in all seriousness, Magnusson won’t be content with a bit-part role in Derek McInnes’ team long-term. He wants to play more by establishing himself in the starting line-up. However, since joining Hearts from Valur Reykjavik in August, the timing of his introduction as a late substitute in matches has led to him appearing like a cult-hero extra in team celebration photos. Rangers at Ibrox and Hibs at Tynecastle are just two such examples when he no sooner stepped on the pitch than the ball was in the net and he was off running towards fans with a bunch of joyous team-mates.

Magnusson is 23 and comes from the tiny Icelanic archipelago of Vestmannaeyjar. The islands are quiet, tranquil, and the country’s football league is a tight community where everybody knows everybody. The intense passion and rivalry in Scotland offers a very different edge which the midfielder thrives on. His Hearts role will change in time. He won’t always be the late sub poking his head into the party. For now, he is making the most of opportunities given to him after one start and seven of those late substitute outings.

“I’ve been here three months now and I think I’ve settled in fine. I’m trying to make something of the minutes I get,” says Magnusson, speaking exclusively to the Edinburgh News. “The team has been playing brilliantly so I’m trying to make the most of what I can do for the team. I’m getting used to the pace of the game. I’m thinking quicker than back home. You don’t have much time on the ball here. I’m trying to keep it all one and two touches, and move the ball quickly. There is so much back-and-forth. I’d say I’m sharp in that sense. I’m trying to be aware of where my team-mates and the opposition.”

He is aware he is gaining a reputation as the guy who turns up for the good bit at the end, almost as if it’s deliberate. He smiles when asked about it. “Yeah, it’s fun to come on and be some part of the goals. I’d like to squeeze one in myself but it’s brilliant. Maybe it’s the presence of being there but it’s brilliant to be a part of it when we score. I enjoy the celebrations, it’s doesn’t matter if I’m just on the pitch. The celebrations are amazing with the players and the fans.”

The only game Magnusson has started for Hearts was August’s Premier Sports Cup tie at St Mirren. He didn’t do himself justice. Since then, he has worked on sharpness, awareness and speed of thought. McInnes helped significantly with what is required of a central midfielder in Scotland. “He has given me good points here and there. He told me to be patient and I will be an asset to the team,” says Magnusson. “He has given me pointers on what I can do to improve my game. I try to do that every time I get on and emphasise it in training. He knows what he is talking about and he knows the league. He was a midfielder himself so he can give me some great pointers to help my game.”

The player is learning how to verbally noise up opponents, too, rather than simply play the role of valiant late sub. Again, Magnusson’s toothy grin bares itself when he is asked if the Hearts manager has taught him about the nasty side of Scottish football. “I don’t think he has to teach me. I can see how nasty it is and use the mouth a little,” he says. “The words can be good to use against the opposition as well. The Scottish and the UK banter, getting at people, is quite different to back home. In Iceland, there are people going at each other but everyone knows each other back home. During the 90 minutes, you are basically neighbours, but here you are trying to get on the other guy’s nerves. It’s really different.”

He is enjoying the variety. Who wouldn’t when you were playing in Icelandic football’s second tier just a few months ago? Magnusson joined Valur after winning the second division last year with IBV. He had an opportunity to move to England at the time but chose to stay in his homeland. After progressing quickly in the top flight and playing UEFA Conference League qualifiers, the move to Hearts sees him top of the league in a different country.

He knows not to look too far ahead after only 10 Premiership games. The 11th is Dundee at Tynecastle Park on Saturday, which follows Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw at St Mirren. Again Magnusson came on as substitute in the dying minutes in midweek, but this time there was no wild celebration photo at full-time.

“We have to look at Saturday’s game. Wednesday was a draw so we are still unbeaten,” he points out. “Now it’s Dundee, then Dundee United, so they are tough games. We want to stay on the same run, stay unbeaten until the international break, and then we come back for a tough trip up to Aberdeen. Like we have done all season, it will be one game at a time.”

