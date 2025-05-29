Hearts transfer close for Oisin McEntee

Former Newcastle United youth player is set for Edinburgh after EFL spell

Hearts are on the verge of signing the Walsall midfielder Oisin McEntee. The 24-year-old has visited Tynecastle Park and held detailed talks with senior club officials ahead of a prospective move, which could be finalised quickly if all goes to plan.

McEntee is a versatile defensive midfielder who can also operate at centre-back and right-back. Hearts intend to sign him primarily to strengthen in the middle of the pitch. He is 6ft 3ins tall and is poised to join the club on a free transfer with his contract at Walsall expiring.

Born in New York, USA, McEntee has represented Republic of Ireland at under-21 level and is expected to win senior caps. He came through the youth academy at Newcastle United and played on loan at Greenock Morton during season 2021/22. He joined Walsall permanently at the end of that campaign.

This season, McEntee made 37 appearances as Walsall reached Monday’s League Two play-off final at Wembley. They lost 1-0 to AFC Wimbledon, which now looks like being McEntee’s last appearance for the club. He has been admired for some time by Derek McInnes, the new Hearts head coach, and is ready to join him in Edinburgh.

McEntee would add height and a physical presence to McInnes’ midfield for next season. The manager stated following his move from Kilmarnock that he wanted a midfielder different to what is already in the Riccarton first-team squad. The signing of McEntee would tick that box as someone who can win the ball and break up play, while also posing a threat from set-pieces.

Hibs transfer interest but EFL player edges towards Hearts deal

Hibs were reportedly interested in McEntee earlier this year but Hearts are now clear favourites to secure the player’s services. The Gorgie club confirmed the permanent signing of on-loan Belgian striker Elton Kabangu on Wednesday, with deals for Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink and Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis already agreed.

Tynecastle officials are still working on a potential deal to sign the Kazakhstan international winger Islam Chesnokov this summer. They are willing to do a pre-contract deal but would prefer a quick transfer to avoid Chesnokov arriving after his contract at Tobol Kostanay expires on 31 October. He would then be unable to register as a Hearts player until January.

In a lengthy article published by the Edinburgh News on Wednesday, McInnes outlined what he wants from his Hearts team. “I do think that having pace, having physicality, having intensity, having aggression is so important for a Hearts team,” he said. “Playing in Scottish football, you've got to be so pragmatic. Through all the seasons, with the toughness of winters and all the rest of it, sometimes you can't always be brilliant, but you've always got to be competitive. At times, I've just got to make sure that my Hearts team is competitive in every game.

“I do think at Tynecastle, it’s about having pace, good players that handle the ball, middle of the park, technical ability, and hopefully goalscorers. My best teams have always had good physicality about them, goalscorers who score 20-odd goals a season, and good wide players. That's not going to change and I think it's important we try to find those players, if they're not here already.”

