Here are some of the latest transfer headlines with doses of Hearts intrigue.

Hearts are on the hunt for new signings in what has been a busy summer in and around Tynecastle.

Ahead of their clash against Aberdeen on Monday, head coach Derek McInnes has Tomas Bent Magnusson and Pierre Kabore in his sights. There could also be exits in the month ahead as their Premiership campaign gets set to start with a Tynecastle cracker.

Signings like Claudio Braga have hit the ground running and fans will hope for more recruits of that calibre. There are also former players on the move and other pieces of news breaking with Hearts intrigue. Here are some of the latest headlines, from a club hero’s new role after leaving Sheffield Wednesday to third place backing.

Hearts ‘set pace’ for third

Dundee United favourite Andy McLaren sees Hearts setting the third pace tempo - thanks to McInnes. He knows the Jambos head coach well after spending time with him at Tannadice and believes that managerial appointment will guide the Gorgie team to a successful term. He said in the Sunday Post: “Will Hearts, Hibs Aberdeen and Dundee United battle it out for third place? Will it be close or one pull away? Maybe one of them will run Celtic and Rangers close.

"I've a feeling Hearts will set the pace for third spot. Derek has an enormous amount of experience and knows the Scottish game inside out. He is the perfect appointment for Hearts. From the outside looking in, it looked as though they might have been over complicating certain things when they didn't need to.

“In terms of the managerial appointment, Derek is the right man to drive them forward and make them really feared again. In recent times Tynecastle hasn't been a venue to have the visiting side going there with any trepidation. That will change. Wait and see. The stadium will be rocking again and it is one of the most intimidating arenas in the UK.”

Former Jambos unite at Stenhousemuir

A Hearts connection has been struck at Stenhousemuir. 1998 Scottish Cup winner Gary Naysmith has signed a new deal at the club he guided out of League Two into the third tier, penning fresh terms until the end of the 27/28 campaign. He has now signed a former Hearts striker, Dale Carrick, who joins after a stint at Stirling Albion. Carrick played 54 games for Hearts with eight goals and seven assists earlier in his career.

Head of Football Operations Martin Christie added: “I’m delighted to welcome Dale to the club. He is one we have spoken about a number of times over the years but the timing was never quite right to get the deal done. This time however, everything came together and I’d like to thank Andy Kennedy at Stirling Albion for his help in getting the deal over the line between the two clubs. Dale is a proven commodity in the Scottish leagues and with the average age of the squad being so young, we felt he would be a great addition for his experience as well as his playing ability.”

Callum Paterson to turn striker after Sheffield Wednesday exit

Hearts hero Callum Paterson has moved on to MK Dons after leaving Sheffield Wednesday, amid off the field issues at the Championship side. He can play a variety of positions but boss Paul Warne says the utility man will be deployed as an out and out number nine.

He told MK Citizen: “In his first training session, he nearly scored with a diving header. I’ve not seen a diving header in about ten years, I love them! He’s settled into the group, and has trained really well. I do see him along that front line, I want him as my target man because that’s what I think the team has been missing. I like him as a nine, but I do love a player who can play in different positions. The way we play, we love a cross, you need someone who can get on the end of them. But Rush, Aaron, Mendez, Scotty, Callum can play as a nine, so we’ve got options and they’re all different. You want to give the opposition a different problem along the front nine. I like Callum as a nine, he constantly runs, he can score and he can head it, he’s so game.”