Here are some of the latest transfer headlines with Hearts flavourings.

Hearts are still set to be active in the transfer market as the recruitment window prepares for the home straight.

Backed by new minority investor Tony Bloom’s Jamestown Analytics, head coach Derek McInnes has made a number of new signings. A goalkeeper could be one of the areas to be bolstered amid some injury issues between the sticks forcing promising stopper Liam McFarlane back from his loan at Alloa Athletic.

They face Motherwell at home in the Premiership this weekend, looking to make it three wins from three in the league and put the disappointment of a Premier Sports Cup exit to St Mirren behind them. Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Hearts.

Matt Le Tissier backs Hearts

Former Southampton forward and Sky Sports favourite Matt Le Tissier reckons Hearts can topple Celtic as champions in time - with Rangers not even a factor. Bloom has been behind Brighton’s rise to Premier League stability an also overseen Union Saint-Gilloise’s ascent to become champions of Belgium. When asked if it could see Hearts become title contenders in less than a decade, he took a brutal swipe at Rangers and endorsed the Jambos.

He told Football Insider: “It wouldn’t surprise me because the model that he’s got down there at Brighton has been incredible. The one massively great thing that Brighton have done well is the recruitment. If they get the recruitment right at Hearts, it’s not a league where you’re playing teams of the ilk of Liverpool or PSG or Real Madrid, it’s only Celtic they’ve got to take over. They can get there in less than a decade if they get the recruitment right. This season, which I thought was interesting, was Tony Bloom investing at Hearts.

“Now, he doesn’t give away his money easily. He’ll want to try and shake things up in Scotland and I think I saw in an interview say that he’d want Hearts to be winning the title in the next decade. That’s quite a statement, given how dominant Celtic have been and with Rangers normally the ones that are challenging. It would be interesting to see what sort of input he has, what sort of investment they have at Hearts, and just to see if they can actually get closer to the Old Firm.”

Liam Fox wants Airdrie chance

Former Hearts coach Liam Fox is said to be in the mix for the vacant Airdrie job. According to the Daily Record, the man who was interim boss on two occasions at Tynecastle last year is one of the contenders to replace Rhys McCabe. Others in the mix are ex Hibs pair James McPake and Ian Murray, alongside former Larne boss Nathan Rooney.

An Airdrie statement on McCabe read: “Rhys McCabe has decided to step down from his role as player-manager of Airdrieonians with immediate effect. Rhys joined the club as a player in 2021 and was part of the team which went on an incredible 25-game unbeaten run of league fixtures, the longest in the club’s history. He was appointed player-manager in the summer of 2022 and quickly gained a reputation for free-flowing football in a debut season which ended with the Diamonds being promoted back to the Championship after a ten-year absence.

“Rhys feels that now is the right time for him to step back from the rigours of management and spend some time with his young family. The Rhys McCabe era has been an exciting one for everyone at the club, and the board of directors would like to place on record their thanks to Rhys for his enthusiasm, commitment and professionalism throughout his time at Airdrieonians. All the best Rhys – and thank you for the memories.”

Motherwell eye signing ahead of Hearts

The Steelmen have also been busy in the market under Jens Berthel Askou and their new gaffer could be ready to sign another attacking player. According to the same publication, he is targeting Regan Charles-Cook after his spell in Belgium at Eupen.

He previously shone at Ross County in the Premiership, and in his second season he hit double figures. That earned his move abroad and now a free agent, Motherwell are believed to be confident of landing the attack minded playmaker.