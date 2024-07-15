Hearts transfer latest on three players - plus the impact of sales on club finances

SNS Group

Outgoings are likely but there is no pressing need to generate money

Alex Cochrane’s impending transfer to Birmingham City will not impact Hearts’ budget significantly this summer, despite the Edinburgh club making a good profit on the Englishman. The Tynecastle hierarchy have their finances in order to fund new signings with seven already completed. Departures are certain, too, and Cochrane is poised to be the first.

The left-back is in England discussing terms with City about a move which would be worth more than £1m to Hearts with the initial downpayment and add-ons combined. He cost a moderate six-figure sum when signed from Brighton and Hove Albion two years ago and has a year remaining on his contract in Gorgie.

Club officials are content with the profit they are making through the Birmingham deal. Chief executive Andrew McKinlay and chairwoman Ann Budge have structured Hearts’ finances to ensure there is no need to sell players. Cochrane’s exit has been expected for some time, hence the signing of full-back James Penrice from Livingston last month.

“It is in the works. I've got no different comment to make from the weekend,” explained Steven Naismith, the Edinburgh club’s head coach. “He's speaking to them. I presume speaking to them, medical and legal side of things will happen over the next few days. I don't expect there to be any change to it.

“All-round, it's a football business decision that makes sense. Every club in Scotland are in that bracket - if someone comes in for your players it needs to be considered. I think it is a good model. Us as a club haven't been good enough at it in previous years. Alex was someone who was identified. He came in, he improved, he improved Hearts and this is the outcome of that. It is a good deal for everyone.”

Expanding on the transfer funding situation, Naismith said Cochrane’s move does not massively change Hearts’ circumstances. “I don't actually think this transfer makes a big difference to that. The conversations I've had with the club have been: If we identify a player we think is the right one and we think is a good prospect and one that can be developed and progressed, then the club say they will back that and go for it.

“I don't generally think one sale makes it like we've got a pot of money now. It's not the way it works. We're comfortable with that. Bringing in seven so far shows we are doing our business as quick as we can.”

Other potential exits from Riccarton over the coming weeks include Cochrane’s fellow defenders Nathaniel Atkinson and Toby Sibbick. Both are up for sale with a year remaining on their contracts. They did not travel to Tenerife for Hearts’ pre-season training camp but are continuing to train with the team at Riccarton.

English clubs have made enquiries about their availability and could potentially make a move before the transfer window closes at the end of August. “There have been a couple of conversations had with them. Nothing to give you any more information on but I would expect there to be movement at some point over the course of the weeks coming up,” said Naismith.