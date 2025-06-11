Hearts transfer offer to sign Nigerian striker Uchenna Ogundu from Turkey

More new signings are in the pipeline at Tynecastle ahead of season 2025/26

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teenage Nigerian striker Uchenna Ogundu is a transfer target for Hearts. New Tynecastle head coach Derek McInnes is eager to add centre-forwards to his squad for next season and Ogundu is wanted alongside the Portuguese Claudio Braga. The Oxford United centre-back Stuart Findlay also close to finalising a move to Edinburgh.

Ogundu, 19, played with the Turkish second-tier side Sanliurfaspor last season and is wanted by Super Lig clubs Fenerbahce and Samsunspor. Hearts have put forward an offer to sign Ogundu, although they face stern competition for his signature. The player also has interest from Hull City, Sturm Graz, Fortuna Sittard and Gornik Zabrze. He is keen to play at the highest level and Fenerbahce officials have discussed signing him with a view to an immediate loan, which could also appeal to Hearts and others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ogundu would bring speed and power to the Tynecastle forward line. He is 6ft 2in tall and can operate as a central striker or wide on the right. He moved to Turkey last August from Diamond Academy in his native Nigeria, scoring six goals and claiming two assists in 19 appearances for Sanliurfaspor since making his senior debut in January. His performances captured attention from scouts and his data ranked well when assessed by Hearts’ recruitment partner, Jamestown Analytics.

McInnes is in the midst of rebuilding the first-team squad at Riccarton. Four signings are already in place in the shape of Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink, Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis, Belgian striker Elton Kabangu and Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee.

McInnes hopes to add both Braga and Ogundu to his attack and is still awaiting a final decision on whether Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland intends to extend his contract. Teenage Scotland internationalist James Wilson is also part of the squad and will compete for game time next season.

Latest news on Hearts transfer targets - Arzani and Chesnokov deals

In addition to players mentioned above, Hearts have made an approach to sign the Australian international winger Daniel Arzani. He has interest from other clubs in Europe and Asia. Negotiations are continuing as Hearts try to sign the Kazakhstan international forward Islam Chesnokov. He is willing to sign a pre-contract agreement to move to Edinburgh in November but Tynecastle management would prefer a quick deal this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McInnes has already stated that he sees Wilson as a player who can develop further having watched him emerge from the Riccarton youth academy and play regularly under previous Hearts managers Steven Naismith and Neil Critchley. “He's one of a few academy products that have come through at the club,” said McInnes. “Credit to Naisy and Neil who played him.

“Obviously, being involved in the Scotland set-up elevates him. I remember playing a closed-door game against Naisy's team at Rugby Park a while back. The boy came on and I liked him right away. His movement is really top-class in and around the box. He works in tight spaces and he's proven that he's a good footballer.

“He can see that and he knows his way to goal. So the more goal threats you have, the better. It’s getting that balance, having the right type of strikers. I want to work with four or five strikers at the top end of the pitch and everybody's got to be able to give something a wee bit different. I think James is one of the boys that's got a lot to offer.”