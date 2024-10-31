Hearts missed out on a star now in the Scotland team not so long ago.

Joe Savage has admitted to ‘regret’ over not helping to make one Scotland international a Hearts player.

The former Jambos sporting director left Tynecastle earlier this year and Graeme Jones is leaving the SFA to replace him. He has opened up on his time in Gorgie in a wide-ranging interview, including some admission on a star that Hearts missed out on.

Nicky Devlin has enjoyed a strong stint with Aberdeen since arriving at the Dons in 2023, following a spell at Livingston. The right-back was recently capped by Scotland to mark a stellar rise from part-time football to the national team, making a key block during a stalemate with Portugal.

Savage says that he feels Devlin would have opted for Hearts based on geography, and ex-manager Robbie Neilson was keen to land him. He was, however, sacked and Savage admits the reaction time to sign him after that with Steven Naismith coming into the head coach role wasn’t quick enough.

Currently at Hearts, Gerald Taylor started the season as the number one right-back before a knee injury. Adam Forrester is looking to make the role his own after impressing at ‘B’ team level with Daniel Oyegoke also getting a shot in that position.

Savage told Open Goal: "That's a regret of ours, we should have signed Nicky at Hearts. I'm going on record here, but I am confident in saying that he would have came to us because of the location. Aberdeen is far away but they are a massive club. Robbie (Neilson) was all over him and wanted him.

"It's not that Steven (Naismith) didn't want him, but we just didn't react quick enough. Robbie left and Steven came in and wanted time to work with the team and see how he wanted to play. And then bang, it was announced that Aberdeen had signed him (Devlin) on a pre-contract."