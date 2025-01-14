Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some of the latest transfer headlines with Hearts flavour.

Hearts are set for a busy winter window as the signings look set to keep coming for head coach Neil Critchley.

The boss has already signed Elton Kabangu and Jamie McCart but now two names from afar could bolster ranks too. Defender Michael Steinwender may be one arrival and another in the form of attacker Islam Chesnokov would add more firepower to the forward line.

Liam Boyce has left the club for Derry City and Andres Salazar has returned to Colombia after a loan spell. Here are some of the latest transfer snippets with Hearts flavourings ahead of this week’s Scottish Cup tie vs Brechin City.

Naismith’s Kabangu verdict

Former Hearts head coach Steven Naismith has provided his verdict on Kabangu after watching the attacker’s debut vs Aberdeen on Sportscene. He also opened up on something that he witnessed in the game that also happened during his reign at the helm. He said: “The presence of having two forwards caused a bit more problems and probably for the last 15 minutes Hearts looked like the most likely team to score. I think he’s got qualities other strikers don’t have. Hearts have had Boyce playing off the front and that helped them, but they probably missed him.

“They’re so valuable in any team, forward passes that break teams’ structure. Hearts had a couple of opportunities but very quickly Aberdeen took control and Hearts found it tougher. Players when you’re not on a really good run of form, they tend to either make the safer pass or take that extra touch. I found this tough when I was in control of Hearts. Just play forward, don’t think about it, just play forward. When it doesn’t happen, Aberdeen in a 4-4-2 asking you ‘right come and play a pass that is going to break us.’ It’s a confidence thing. You can do that in training every day of the week. You must break the opposition. If you don’t fans get frustrated, it’s frustrating from the touchline, and ultimately you end up playing a long pass which is percentage play and the ball turns over. You lose that control of the game.”

Ex-keeper attracts interest

Joel Pereira spent the 19/20 campaign at Hearts but it wasn’t a spell that went particularly well on loan from Manchester United. He has gone on, however, to forge a decent career for himself and is now at Reading following stints with Huddersfield Town and RKC Waalwijk. It’s now been claimed by the Daily Mirror that English Championship clubs are now starting to show interest with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Agent claims interest

Chesnokov’s agent, Yaroslav Zvarych, spoke to the Edinburgh Evening News about negotiations with his client. He said: “There is interest from Hearts. We are currently in the process of deciding many things because we have a lot of offers,” he said. “Islam is one of the most talented players in Kazakhstan and we are working on the next step with the transfer window open. We are currently in the stage of negotiations over the offer from Hearts. They are interested and we do speak with them. We are moving forward with them already.

“Islam is a very interesting player who is extremely talented. He has a powerful left foot, a powerful shot and he does a big volume of work. He would be very suitable for Scottish football. He is very technical and he has established himself as one of the best players in Kazakhstan. He is a right-winger, more of an inverted winger who likes to go into the middle.”