Hearts transfers: New striker, Riku Handa, Sammy Silvera and Kanji Okunuki moves as they stand

A new striker now joins Hearts’ growing list of summer requirements following Josh Ginnelly’s departure. A pacy forward becomes high priority for the new season, although identifying potential targets should be in process given Ginnelly’s decision to reject a contract extension at Tynecastle Park was no great surprise.

Added to the minimum need for a right-back, a left-sided wide player and at least one centre-back, there is considerable work to be done by sporting director Joe Savage and his scouting department over the coming weeks. The cinch Premiership kicks off on the weekend of August 5/6 and Hearts need to strengthen.

They may require more than the above if interest in defender Toby Sibbick or midfielders Jorge Grant and Orestis Kiomourtzoglou develops into a transfer. For now, there is enough to be getting on with. Hearts have made enquiries and offers for various targets but are still awaiting their first summer signing. Some supporters are getting restless as a result.

Sammy Silvera, the Central Coast Mariners winger, was the subject of a concrete six-figure transfer bid from Tynecastle last week. His club rejected that proposal, plus two from the English Championship newcomers Plymouth Argyle. A bidding war has since materialised as Middlesbrough joined other teams from Portugal and Asia in pursuit of the talented 22-year-old Australian. Hearts may go back in with a subsequent offer, however they are eager not to engage in a fight where incrementally-increasing amounts of money are the weapons.

Another winger, Kanji Okunuki of the Japanese club Omiya Ardija, prompted an enquiry from Gorgie but that situation has not moved on. He would cost a fee of around £400,000 and there has been no further movement from either side.

A second Japanese player, the Gamba Osaka right-back Riku Handa, is wanted by Hearts on loan with a view to a permanent transfer. Again a fee would be involved if Gamba accept that proposal, which has yet to happen. Riccarton scouts are currently scouring the market for alternative options in that position as a replacement for the ever-reliable Michael Smith is sought.

It is the attacking positions which will come sharply into focus over the coming weeks. Lawrence Shankland and the returning Liam Boyce are both experienced and established centre-forwards, although they lack the kind of blistering speed Ginnelly offered. Both are adept at holding the ball up with their back to goal and operating as a second, more deep-lying striker. So signing another rapid and diminutive type would seem essential for Hearts.

Hearts sporting director Joe Savage is working to negotiate new signings ahead of the new season. Pic: SNS

They put together their best contract offer hoping to tempt Ginnelly to remain in the Capital, but a statement early on Thursday morning confirmed it had been rejected. It read: “Heart of Midlothian can confirm that Josh Ginnelly will not be returning to the club. Josh’s contract with the Jambos expired last month, and despite the club making the best possible offers to retain his services, he has decided his future lies elsewhere. The club thanks Josh for his time in maroon and wishes him all the best with his next move.”

Central Coast Mariners are fielding offers from Hearts and Plymouth Argyle for Sammy Silvera.