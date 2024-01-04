Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The January transfer window is a precarious time for clubs trying to strengthen, so Hearts are in a relatively good position given their large squad. There is no need for a flurry of activity at Tynecastle Park this month, but one or two areas are certain to be addressed.

Sporting director Joe Savage and head coach Steven Naismith are working on identifying potential new signings. They will also let players leave to reduce the size of the first-team pool. That depends on which offers arrive and for whom.

Incomings

A new right-back is Hearts' main priority in this window. They made a move for Gamba Osaka's 21-year-old Japanese defender Riku Handa last summer but he sustained an injury before talks collapsed. This time, they would prefer a more experienced option who is comfortable at defending at right-back in a four-man defence. Whether such a deal is possible remains to be seen.

Hearts won't necessarily limit themselves to just one signing if another exceptional option becomes available. They are not actively looking to recruit in other positions but will move if they get the chance of a deal for someone who would enhance their squad.

Outgoings

Expect Odel Offiah's return to Brighton and Hove Albion to be made official this month. He made nine appearances on loan at Tynecastle Park earlier this season before medical issues interrupted his progress. He has been back at his parent club since November and the season-long loan is due to be cut short.

One Hearts player attracting interest is midfielder Andy Halliday. The 32-year-old is out of favour under head coach Steven Naismith and wants to play more often. Formative club Livingston made an enquiry about taking him to West Lothian this month to help their fight against relegation from the Premiership. It remains to be seen if Halliday will make that move.

Peter Haring was wanted by other clubs in Scotland during the summer and has also been out of favour this term. He returned to the Hearts team for Tuesday's 2-1 win at Livingston. Both he and Halliday are out of contract at Tynecastle this year and there have been no talks regarding new deals so far.

Alex Lowry is on loan at Hearts from Rangers until the end of the season, although the Glasgow club have an option to recall him this month. There is no indication that they will activate it.