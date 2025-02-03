Hearts have been urged to make a trio of moves on the final day of the transfer window.

Three more Hearts signings have been urged after a pundit watched Neil Critchley’s men rip Dundee to shreds on Saturday.

The Jambos put in their best performance yet under the head coach in a 6-0 thumping of the Dark Blues on their own patch. It has the club firmly looking up the table instead of down after a busy winter window where Elton Kabangu, Jamie McCart, Michael Steinwender and Sander Kartum have all arrived at the club.

Liam Boyce and Kye Rowles are amongst the players to move on alongside Daniel Oyegoke. Alan Preston watched the game against Dundee and believes three more transfer moves would take the Jambos team up a further notch. But with Lawrence Shankland returning to form in Dundee, he sees extra punch in the maroon attack.

He said on Sportsound: “I've got to say, this is Hearts best performance of the season, and probably for a number of years as well. It was total domination. Scored six, could have scored more. Took the lead in 15 minutes, it was lovely play, zipped the ball into Shankland's feet, first touch to control, second touch with the left foot. Found the bottom corner.

“It was 2-0, two minutes later, Musa Drammeh, this time with the cross. It was headed out to Spittal, again same technique, first touch to control, second one even better into the top corner for 2-0. 51 minutes, it was three.

“Kabangu, who's been brilliant since he's come into Hearts. He played a 1-2 with Shankland in their own half and ran 50 yards, ran away from Clarke Robertson as if he wasn't even there. And you think, can he finish? You'd better believe he can. He rolled it under the keeper for 3-0. It was 4-0 on 67 minutes, this time it was a free kick played into the box. Keeper Carson for Dundee, comes out to collect, drops it, and there's Drammeh from about four yards just to tap it home.

“5-0, Penrice corner flipped on by Vargas. Kabangu again, around about the penalty spot, left foot shot, bullet of a hit into the back of the net. Devlin then hits the bar, but the final goal was in 91 minutes with the subs combining. Alan Forrest passes to Vargas, he runs through and slips it under Carson. What a performance from Hearts.

“Total domination. Young James Wilson for me has been the catalyst for Hearts survival. Liam Boyce was the one that came on, and maybe it was a bit of fortune that Shankland got an injury and Boyce had to play, and he really helped the youngster. Then Kabangu comes in, and he gives a bit of directness and a bit of pace up front, which allows Shankland just to play that little bit deeper.

“He's very clever, Shankland, he's a brilliant finisher but he's also a very clever football player. I think that's what Hearts have needed all season, two up front, one with pace, and Shankland just dropping off. Now they've got that, they've got a real threat up front.

“I still think they need to get a right-back in, I still think they need cover for a left-back in Penrice, and I believe they would probably want a fourth striker if they can before the window closes. You won't get a better performance from any Hearts team while he's the Hearts manager. That was exceptional.”