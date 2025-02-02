Transfer movement at Tynecastle as Hearts go for a fifth new signing

Partick Thistle’s Harry Milne is in talks with the Edinburgh club

Hearts are in talks with Partick Thistle over a deal to sign defender Harry Milne before Monday’s transfer deadline. The 28-year-old left-back is wanted to compete with James Penrice and will become the fifth new arrival at Tynecastle Park, with negotiations heading towards a conclusion.

Discussions are in the final stages and Milne is expected to travel to Edinburgh tomorrow to finalise the move. His Thistle contract expires at the end of the season so Hearts will not need to pay a huge fee to bring him to Gorgie. They need left-back cover and Milne is one of the most consistent players in his position in the Scottish Championship.

With Stephen Kingsley injured and Andrés Salazer’s loan from Atletico Nacional cut short, Hearts’ only recognised left-back is Penrice. Left-sided centre-back Kye Rowles has been sold to DC United and therefore cannot provide cover for Penrice. Teenager Ethan Drysdale is fit after injury but lacks first-team experience to deputise.

Milne is keen to step up from the Championship to the Premiership. Born in Aberdeen, he switched to Thistle in 2022 from Cove Rangers. He will join Elton Kabangu, Jamie McCart, Michael Steinwender and Sander Kartum as Hearts’ new signings this year, provided the move goes through before Monday’s 11pm signing deadline.

Tynecastle officials have also explored options to sign a winger, including moves for Kilmarnock’s Danny Armstrong and the Kazakhstani internationalist Islam Chesnokov. It remains to be seen if either of those moves will progress towards a conclusion.