Hearts v Celtic injury news as 6 out and 7 doubts

Hearts will welcome Celtic to Tynecastle next weekend following the international break.

Steven Naismith’s side surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw the Edinburgh Derby 2-2. Alan Forrest opened up the scoring for the Tynecastle side with a deflection off an Alex Lowry strike, doubling the score in the second-half.

However, 90-seconds of brilliance from Hibs’ Elie Youan ended hopes of a maroon-Edinburgh and the city derby resulted in a hard fought draw with both teams coming away with a singular point.

This international break, however, will be crucial for Naismith as several players will hope to utilise the restbite and come back from injury. The Jambos have been the unfortunate recipients of an injury crisis with almost the entire backline suffering at some point.

The medical room is hopeful that this weekend’s break will provide a necessary opportunity for the likes of Alex Cochrane and Barrie McKay to bounce back into action but it remains to be seen whether the upcoming clash against the current Scottish Premiership leaders is too soon. Ahead of Hearts’ battle against Celtic next weekend, here is the latest injury news from Parkhead and Gorgie.

1 . Steven Naismith delivers instruction during the Edinburgh Derby Steven Naismith delivers instruction during the Edinburgh Derby Photo Sales

2 . Yutaro Oda - Hearts Doubt - The Japanese forward hasn’t been seen since coming off against Aberdeen but a return is imminent. Photo Sales

3 . Barrie McKay - Hearts Doubt - McKay had a return date of mid-October and it remains to be seen if he has recovered to full fitness. Photo Sales