Hearts v Celtic injury news as 8 out and 3 doubts

Hearts host Celtic on Sunday afternoon in the Scottish Premiership at Tynecastle as they aim to get one over on the title favourites. The Jambos have endured a mixed start to the season summed up in many ways by their 2-2 draw v Hibs last time out after leading 2-0.

It will be a much bigger test this weekend at Tynecastle, not least because of the challenging weather which has already postponed six fixtures, but because Celtic are in fine form after beginning the 2023/24 campaign with seven wins, a draw and 22 points from eight matches. As we look forward to the mouthwatering fixture, here is the latest injury news with the outs and doubts for both sides.