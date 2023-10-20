News you can trust since 1873
Hearts v Celtic injury news as 8 out and 3 doubts

By Paul Clarke, Barry Anderson
Published 20th Oct 2023, 18:17 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 18:20 BST

Hearts host Celtic on Sunday afternoon in the Scottish Premiership at Tynecastle as they aim to get one over on the title favourites. The Jambos have endured a mixed start to the season summed up in many ways by their 2-2 draw v Hibs last time out after leading 2-0.

It will be a much bigger test this weekend at Tynecastle, not least because of the challenging weather which has already postponed six fixtures, but because Celtic are in fine form after beginning the 2023/24 campaign with seven wins, a draw and 22 points from eight matches. As we look forward to the mouthwatering fixture, here is the latest injury news with the outs and doubts for both sides.

DOUBT - The Japanese winger withdrew from international duty citing an ‘injury’ concern but it is yet to be stated what the problem is. Has been an ever-present this season so a spell on the sidelines would be a blow.

DOUBT - The Australian summer signing is yet to make his debut after carrying an underlying injury. He has, however, been involved in training and featured recently for the B-Team to indicate a first-team appearance could be close.

OUT - There is still no word or update on when the former Republic of Ireland international could be back in action or if he’s likely to ever pull on the green and white jersey again.

OUT - The former Hearts skipper is closing in on a long-awaited return from a double leg break after featuring in a bounce game last week, but he is not yet ready.

