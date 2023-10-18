Tynecastle will welcome the Scottish Premiership leaders this weekend as Hearts host Celtic

Hearts will welcome Celtic this weekend in their first match back following the international break where Scotland reached the Euros 2024 Championship.

The Tartan Army suffered two losses but thanks to Spain’s win over Norway, Steve Clarke’s men have booked themselves a place to next year’s tournament. Now, however, it is time to return to Scottish Premiership action but Steven Naismith and his squad will have to navigate the next few weeks without their key defender Stephen Kingsley.

Speaking ahead of the weekend’s action, the Jambos boss said: “Kingsley won’t make it this week and probably not next week, either. He is feeling much better than he did and when he came off against Hibs but Sunday comes too quickly. There is a potential for him to be involved in the couple of games after that.”

Ahead of this weekend’s clash, here are the ten previous meetings between Hearts and Celtic...

1 . July 2021: Hearts 2-1 Celtic Gary Mackay-Steven and Jon Souttar scored for the Tynecastle side as Hearts beat Celtic 2-1. Photo Sales

2 . August 2021: Celtic 3-2 Hearts (League Cup) Celtic Park saw five goals as Odsonne Edouard, Stephen Welsh and Kyogo Furuhashi score for the Hoops. Photo Sales

3 . December 2021: Celtic 1-0 Hearts Just the one goal for Celtic as Kyogo Furuhashi put the Hoops three points up. Photo Sales