Tynecastle will welcome the Scottish Premiership leaders this weekend as Hearts host Celtic

By Susanna Sealy
Published 18th Oct 2023, 18:00 BST

Hearts will welcome Celtic this weekend in their first match back following the international break where Scotland reached the Euros 2024 Championship.

The Tartan Army suffered two losses but thanks to Spain’s win over Norway, Steve Clarke’s men have booked themselves a place to next year’s tournament. Now, however, it is time to return to Scottish Premiership action but Steven Naismith and his squad will have to navigate the next few weeks without their key defender Stephen Kingsley.

Speaking ahead of the weekend’s action, the Jambos boss said: “Kingsley won’t make it this week and probably not next week, either. He is feeling much better than he did and when he came off against Hibs but Sunday comes too quickly. There is a potential for him to be involved in the couple of games after that.”

Ahead of this weekend’s clash, here are the ten previous meetings between Hearts and Celtic...

Gary Mackay-Steven and Jon Souttar scored for the Tynecastle side as Hearts beat Celtic 2-1.

1. July 2021: Hearts 2-1 Celtic

Gary Mackay-Steven and Jon Souttar scored for the Tynecastle side as Hearts beat Celtic 2-1.

Celtic Park saw five goals as Odsonne Edouard, Stephen Welsh and Kyogo Furuhashi score for the Hoops.

2. August 2021: Celtic 3-2 Hearts (League Cup)

Celtic Park saw five goals as Odsonne Edouard, Stephen Welsh and Kyogo Furuhashi score for the Hoops.

Just the one goal for Celtic as Kyogo Furuhashi put the Hoops three points up.

3. December 2021: Celtic 1-0 Hearts

Just the one goal for Celtic as Kyogo Furuhashi put the Hoops three points up.

Despite a second-half goal from Liam Boyce, goals from Reo Hatate and Georgios Giakoumakis gave Celtic the three points.

4. January 2022: Hearts 1-2 Celtic

Despite a second-half goal from Liam Boyce, goals from Reo Hatate and Georgios Giakoumakis gave Celtic the three points.

