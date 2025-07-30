Edinburgh club start the SPFL Premiership against Aberdeen on Monday

Hearts and Dundee played a closed-door friendly at Riccarton this afternoon which ended in a 2-2 draw. Both sides used the fixture to give first-team players game time, with Yan Dhanda and Alexandros Kyziridis scoring for the home side.

The Hearts team included many first-team squad members who need more match practice following this month’s Premier Sports Cup ties. Head coach Derek McInnes is preparing his side for Monday’s William Hill Premiership opening match against Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park.

Goalkeepers Ryan Fulton and Harry Stone both featured against Dundee along with defenders Adam Forrester, Michael Steinwender and Stephen Kingsley. Midfielders Dhanda and Sander Kartum, wingers Sabah Kerjota and Kyziridis, plus forwards Kenneth Vargas and Musa Drammeh, were all involved in the Hearts starting line-up. Teenage defender Kenzi Nair also played after agreeing a co-operation loan deal with League Two side Spartans, and there was some game time for young midfielder Callum Sandilands as he prepares for a loan move.

Dundee head coach Steven Pressley takes charge of his first league game on Sunday when Hibs visit Dens Park. He has made a number of new signings and used the bounce match against his former club Hearts to test first-team players against Premiership counterparts.

Dundee lost their opening two competitive games of the campaign against Airdrie and Alloa Athletic in this month’s Premier Sports Cup group phase. Those defeats preceded a 3-1 win against Bonnyrigg Rose and a 5-0 victory over Montrose in their final group ties. However, they did not progress to the tournament’s knockout phase.

Scottish Premiership kick-off in focus as Hearts meet Aberdeen

Hearts coasted through Group E with four wins and 16 goals scored to earn a seeding berth for the last-16. They were drawn away to St Mirren in a tie which is due to take place in the middle of next month.

McInnes is now focused on a gameplan for Monday night as he prepares to welcome former club Aberdeen to Gorgie. With a senior squad of more than 30 players, and the signings of Pierre Landry Kabore and Tomas Bent Magnusson imminent, he has a number of selection headaches to contend with.

However, he said he is content with the options available and will try to pick his best side. “I think when everybody puts their best foot forward and there's a lot of people putting their hands up to play, and that's great for a manager, but obviously, they can only pick 11,” he commented. “Sometimes I've been charged a team and you try to pick eleven and the best XI doesn't look great and you're not sure you can win that game.

“I think I could pick so many different XIs and I'd feel confident we could compete and get results. So I've got an idea about how I want to play and some of the players within that, but training is important.”

