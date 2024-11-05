All the details and information for the Germans’ visit to Edinburgh

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After two successive victories in the UEFA Conference League, Hearts face perhaps their toughest fixture of the league phase when Heidenheim visit Tynecastle Park on Thursday. Beating Dinamo Minsk and Omonoia Nicosia raised hopes of progress to at least the play-off round for the tournament's knockout stage, however the Germans are a different calibre of opponent altogether.

Last season was their first in the Bundesliga and they beat Bayern Munich among others en route to securing European football. Now 12th in the table, they face a Hearts team currently striving to move clear of the Scottish Premiership's relegation zone. Heidenheim lost 1-0 at Holsten Kiel on Saturday whilst their European opponents were winning 2-1 at St Johnstone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should a victor emerge from Thursday's encounter, they will virtually have guaranteed a play-off place and be favourites to progress automatically to the knockout rounds with three Conference League ties remaining. Hearts will hope for a similar performance to that which overwhelmed Omonoia last month in Gorgie. Heidenheim beat Olimpija Ljubljana of Slovenia and Cypriot side Pahos in their first two games.

When does Hearts v Heidenheim kick off?

The game between Hearts and Heidenheim at Tynecastle is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday evening.

What TV channel will Hearts vs Heidenheim be on?

Hearts vs Heidenheim monia will be broadcast live on television on TNT Sports 3. Any Jambos who can’t manage along to Gorgie can watch the game live on Hearts TV or through their live streaming service on Discovery+.

READ MORE: Hearts players called up for international duty