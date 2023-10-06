News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Hearts v Hibs last 10 derby attendances plus average crowds over last decade compared

Hearts host Hibs this weekend in the Edinburgh derby and it’s likely to be another strong attendance for the latest instalment

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 6th Oct 2023, 12:15 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 12:25 BST

Tynecastle will be bouncing this weekend as Gorgie prepares to welcome the first Edinburgh derby of the 2023/24 season. Hearts v Hibs battles are never to be missed and the atmosphere produced from their fixtures are electric. This weekend’s clash will mark Nick Montgomery’s first Edinburgh derby after joining the Leith-based side in September but he is no stranger to inter-city rivalry having been part of several Sheffield derbies himself.

The Leeds-based manager was part of Sheffield United’s squad from 2000 to 2012 before heading out to Australia where he is the only coach to complete a clean sweep of fixtures against Newcastle Jets, winning a concrete trophy cast from the motorway that divides the local rivals. Now, however, it’s time for the attention to be turned towards Gorgie and ahead of what is set to be another thrilling contest, here is how the attendances between the two stadiums have matched up on derby day.

The most recent derby saw 18,971 fans come to Gorgie to see Hearts draw 1-1 with Hibs.

1. Tynecastle - May 2023

The most recent derby saw 18,971 fans come to Gorgie to see Hearts draw 1-1 with Hibs.

Photo Sales
20,132 fans came to Easter Road as Hibs beat Hearts 1-0.

2. Easter Road - April 2023

20,132 fans came to Easter Road as Hibs beat Hearts 1-0.

Photo Sales
18,622 fans watched on as Hearts beat Hibs 3-0.

3. Easter Road - January 2023

18,622 fans watched on as Hearts beat Hibs 3-0.

Photo Sales
Tynecastle welcomed 18,890 fans to watch Hearts beat Hibs 3-0.

4. Tynecastle - January 2023

Tynecastle welcomed 18,890 fans to watch Hearts beat Hibs 3-0.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:TynecastleEdinburghAustraliaSheffield United