News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Live

Hearts v Hibs live score updates, how to watch on TV, team news, manager & pundit reactions

Hearts face Hibs in the Scottish Premiership as the Edinburgh derby takes place at Tynecastle - and here we have updates throughout the day

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 7th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 12:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hearts host Hibs in the latest instalment of the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle. The Jambos sit fourth in the Scottish Premiership after a mixed start to the league season which has brought three wins and three defeats plus a draw.

Meanwhile, Hibs have just two wins from seven but are unbeaten in their last four league matches, with Nick Montgomery set to enjoy his first Edinburgh derby this afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We will have all the latest updates throughout the day from confirmed team line ups, weather warnings, Hearts v Hibs score updates, the thoughts of Barry Anderson and John Greechan - plus all the post-match reaction. Stay tuned and follow the rolling blog below.

Hearts v Hibs live

Show new updates
14:01 BST

Update on Hearts v Hibs postponement fears

Torrential downpours across Scotland but the Gorgie pitch is fine.

14:00 BSTUpdated 14:00 BST

Hearts v Hibs team news confirmed

Barry Anderson has the confirmed Hearts v Hibs team news here.

13:41 BST

Hearts v Hibs ticket news

Hearts and Hibs fans have snapped up every available ticket for this weekend’s first Edinburgh derby of the season at Tynecastle Park. All three home stands plus the away stand are sold out as supporters clamour to attend the match.

19:04 BST

Hearts v Hibs pre-match content

Here is all the latest pre-match Hearts v Hibs content to sink your teeth into:

Hearts predicted XI

Hibs predicted XI

Hearts v Hibs injury news

Steven Naismith on Hearts v Hibs

Nick Montgomery on Hearts v Hibs

John Greechan’s latest Tactics Zone on Hibs

18:49 BST

Hearts v Hibs ticket news

Hearts and Hibs fans have snapped up every available ticket for this weekend’s first Edinburgh derby of the season at Tynecastle Park. All three home stands plus the away stand are sold out as supporters clamour to attend the match.

12:42 BST

Will Hearts v Hibs go ahead with yellow warning and rain aplenty?

Here’s Barry Anderson on the matter:

Hearts v Hibs is still on as of 12:20pm. Pitch holding up at the moment.

Barry earlier reported:

Hearts v Hibs is on as things stand at 10am. Rain is heavy and the Tynecastle pitch will be monitored over the next few hours but it’s game on just now.

18:31 BST

Hearts v Hibs referee, assistants and VAR officials

The Scottish Football Association have confirmed that Willie Collum will referee the game. His assistants will be Graeme Stewart and Ross Macleod, with Steven McLean the fourth official in the technical area. John Beaton will be in charge of VAR, assisted by Gary Hilland.

18:27 BSTUpdated 18:29 BST

Is Hearts v Hibs on TV?

Welcome to Tynecastle for the latest instalment of the Edinburgh derby. Hearts host Hibs this afternoon at 3pm and you can follow the game right here with updates aplenty.

If you want to watch the fixture, here is the latest information on that front below:

The match kicks off at 3pm and is not being broadcast by any UK television companies. Hearts TV will show live footage for international subscribers, whilst UK-based fans will get audio commentary.

Sportscene will have highlights of the derby on Saturday evening for those unable to see it live. The show starts at 7.30pm on the BBC Scotland channel.

Related topics:Hearts FC