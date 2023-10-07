Hearts v Hibs live score updates, how to watch on TV, team news, manager & pundit reactions
Hearts face Hibs in the Scottish Premiership as the Edinburgh derby takes place at Tynecastle - and here we have updates throughout the day
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hearts host Hibs in the latest instalment of the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle. The Jambos sit fourth in the Scottish Premiership after a mixed start to the league season which has brought three wins and three defeats plus a draw.
Meanwhile, Hibs have just two wins from seven but are unbeaten in their last four league matches, with Nick Montgomery set to enjoy his first Edinburgh derby this afternoon.
We will have all the latest updates throughout the day from confirmed team line ups, weather warnings, Hearts v Hibs score updates, the thoughts of Barry Anderson and John Greechan - plus all the post-match reaction. Stay tuned and follow the rolling blog below.
Hearts v Hibs live
Key Events
Update on Hearts v Hibs postponement fears
Torrential downpours across Scotland but the Gorgie pitch is fine.
Hearts v Hibs team news confirmed
Hearts v Hibs ticket news
Hearts and Hibs fans have snapped up every available ticket for this weekend’s first Edinburgh derby of the season at Tynecastle Park. All three home stands plus the away stand are sold out as supporters clamour to attend the match.
Hearts v Hibs pre-match content
Here is all the latest pre-match Hearts v Hibs content to sink your teeth into:
Will Hearts v Hibs go ahead with yellow warning and rain aplenty?
Here’s Barry Anderson on the matter:
Hearts v Hibs is still on as of 12:20pm. Pitch holding up at the moment.
Barry earlier reported:
Hearts v Hibs is on as things stand at 10am. Rain is heavy and the Tynecastle pitch will be monitored over the next few hours but it’s game on just now.
Hearts v Hibs referee, assistants and VAR officials
The Scottish Football Association have confirmed that Willie Collum will referee the game. His assistants will be Graeme Stewart and Ross Macleod, with Steven McLean the fourth official in the technical area. John Beaton will be in charge of VAR, assisted by Gary Hilland.
Is Hearts v Hibs on TV?
Welcome to Tynecastle for the latest instalment of the Edinburgh derby. Hearts host Hibs this afternoon at 3pm and you can follow the game right here with updates aplenty.
If you want to watch the fixture, here is the latest information on that front below:
The match kicks off at 3pm and is not being broadcast by any UK television companies. Hearts TV will show live footage for international subscribers, whilst UK-based fans will get audio commentary.
Sportscene will have highlights of the derby on Saturday evening for those unable to see it live. The show starts at 7.30pm on the BBC Scotland channel.