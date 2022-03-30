The highly-anticipated Edinburgh derby on Saturday, April 16 will kick-off at 12.15pm at Hampden Park and the clubs have been allocated a 50/50 ticket split.

Hearts have announced that tickets will be released in three phases, with phase one tickets available from today for season ticket holders and fans who have more than 120 loyalty points. One ticket is available per account.

The phase two release for Jambos with more than 40 loyalty points will take place on Wednesday, April 6 at 9am. That will be followed by a general sale on Saturday April 9 at 9am.

The flags will flying for the Scottish Cup semi-final between Hearts and Hibs at Hampden, which is expected to be a sea of maroon and green

More than 20,000 Jambos and 20,000 Hibees are expected to create a sea of maroon and green at the national stadium.

That is despite the steep ticket prices put in place by the Scottish FA. Hibs challenged the governing body on the cost of fans attending the game – with representatives from Hearts echoing the Easter Road side’s concerns. The clubs described the SFA’s decision not to move as “incredibly disappointing”.

Adult tickets are generally priced at £35 for both sets of supporters, with over 65s/U16s asked to pay £15. A limited number of tickets are cheaper at £25 for adults and £10 for over 65s/U16s. They are in the West Stand for hearts fans and in the East Stand for Hibs supporters.

Tickets for Hibs season ticket holders – two available per account – have been on sale since Friday last week and will close on Thursday, March 31, at 5pm. It will be followed by a general sale from 5:30pm that day. General sale tickets will only be available for Hibs supporters who have been registered on the club’s database for a minimum of 12 months.

The semi-final will be screened live on BBC 1 Scotland.

Hearts are aiming to reach their third Scottish Cup final in four seasons. They beat their Capital rivals 5-1 in the 2012 final and got the better of Hibs in the semi-final two years ago, as well as in 2006. Hibs, who beat Hearts after a replay on the way to winning the cup in 2016, were beaten in the final by St Johnstone last season.

Message from the editor