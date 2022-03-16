Hearts v Hibs: Semi-final date and kick-off time confirmed as clubs hit out at ticket prices

The all-Edinburgh tie will take place at Hampden Park at 12.15pm on Saturday, April 1. It will be shown live by both BBC Scotland and Premier Sports. The following day at 2pm, Rangers will meet Celtic in the other semi-final.

Seats for the games will cost £25 to £35 for adults, with concessions ranging between £8 and £15. The Scottish FA pricing structure drew disapproval from Tynecastle Park following the official confirmation this afternoon.

A Hearts statement read: “Hearts will face Hibs in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup on Saturday 16 April 2022 in a 12.15pm kick-off at Hampden.

Hearts and Hibs are unhappy with ticket prices for next month's Scottish Cup semi-final.

“Robbie Neilson's men will bid to make the final against our rivals, in an Edinburgh derby that will be broadcast live around the country on BBC Scotland and Premier Sports. The club has been allocated a 50/50 split with Hibs at the national stadium.

“The Scottish FA have confirmed ticket pricing, with details of sales to be announced on our channels in due course.

“After receiving the ticket information from the SFA, there were further conversations regarding the price increase and expense to our supporters. Our concerns were echoed by Hibernian as both clubs stressed that in the current climate we want to make football affordable for everyone.

“Despite the pricing, we hope to see a sea of maroon at Hampden in what's sure to be a special match.”

