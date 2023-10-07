Hearts v Hibs teams confirmed with surprises on both sides at rain-soaked Tynecastle
Torrential downpours across Scotland but the Gorgie pitch is fine
Hearts and Hibs announced teams for the Edinburgh derby shortly before 2pm as Tynecastle Park prepared to host a rain-soaked Edinburgh derby. The respective head coaches, Steven Naismith and Nick Montgomery, named their sides for the first Capital clash of the season hoping to earn the city's bragging rights.
Hearts make three changes from last week's 1-0 win at Ross County, whilst Hibs also chose three alterations following their goalless draw at home to Dundee.
Naismith brings Alan Forrest in for Odel Offiah on the flank, Alex Lowry replaces Odel Offiah and will play attacking midfield, while Cammy Devlin slots into central midfield instead of Aidan Denholm.
For Hibs, Rocky Bushiri comes into central defence in place of Paul Hanlon, Jordan Obita replaces Lewis Stevenson at left-back, and Christian Doidge takes over from Adam Le Fondre in attack. The hosts are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with the away team likely to be 4-4-2.
Hearts: Clark; Sibbick, Kent, Rowles, Kingsley; Devlin, Nieuwenhof; Forrest, Lowry, Vargas; Shankland.
Hibs: Marshall; Miller, Bushiri, Fish, Obita; Boyle, Jeggo, Newell, Youan; Vente, Doidge.
The referee in charge is Willie Collum. His assistants are Graeme Stewart and Ross Macleod, with Steven McLean the fourth official in the technical area. John Beaton is in charge of VAR, assisted by Gary Hilland.