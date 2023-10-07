Hearts v Hibs teams confirmed with surprises on both sides at rain-soaked Tynecastle

Torrential downpours across Scotland but the Gorgie pitch is fine

Tynecastle is set for the Edinburgh derby in the rain. Pic: SNS

Hearts and Hibs announced teams for the Edinburgh derby shortly before 2pm as Tynecastle Park prepared to host a rain-soaked Edinburgh derby. The respective head coaches, Steven Naismith and Nick Montgomery, named their sides for the first Capital clash of the season hoping to earn the city's bragging rights.

Hearts make three changes from last week's 1-0 win at Ross County, whilst Hibs also chose three alterations following their goalless draw at home to Dundee.

Naismith brings Alan Forrest in for Odel Offiah on the flank, Alex Lowry replaces Odel Offiah and will play attacking midfield, while Cammy Devlin slots into central midfield instead of Aidan Denholm.

For Hibs, Rocky Bushiri comes into central defence in place of Paul Hanlon, Jordan Obita replaces Lewis Stevenson at left-back, and Christian Doidge takes over from Adam Le Fondre in attack. The hosts are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with the away team likely to be 4-4-2.

Hearts: Clark; Sibbick, Kent, Rowles, Kingsley; Devlin, Nieuwenhof; Forrest, Lowry, Vargas; Shankland.

Hibs: Marshall; Miller, Bushiri, Fish, Obita; Boyle, Jeggo, Newell, Youan; Vente, Doidge.

