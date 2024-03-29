Hearts v Kilmarnock injury latest: Five players ruled out of Tynecastle meeting

Both clubs have players missing this weekend's Premiership fixture

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 29th Mar 2024, 08:00 GMT

Although Hearts have welcomed back four first-team players ahead of this Saturday's Premiership meeting with Kilmarnock, several others are still missing. The visitors are also without two of their more experienced campaigners for the trip to Edinburgh.

Derek McInnes will hope to see his side close the gap on Hearts in the chase for European places with a result at Tynecastle Park. The Gorgie side are 11 points ahead of their opponents and firm favourites to finish third, with Kilmarnock primarily competing against St Mirren and Hibs for fourth spot.

Here is the latest injury news ahead of the match:

Back running after surgery but not in full training yet.

1. Liam Boyce (Hearts): Out

Back running after surgery but not in full training yet.

Photo Sales
Expected back early next month after a knee issue.

2. Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock): Out

Expected back early next month after a knee issue.

Photo Sales
Surgery rules out the Austrian midfielder.

3. Peter Haring (Hearts): Out

Surgery rules out the Austrian midfielder.

Photo Sales
Ruled out until next season due to a hamstring problem.

4. Kyle Magennis (Kilmarnock): Out

Ruled out until next season due to a hamstring problem.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Scotland