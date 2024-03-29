Hearts v Kilmarnock injury latest: Five players ruled out of Tynecastle meeting

Although Hearts have welcomed back four first-team players ahead of this Saturday's Premiership meeting with Kilmarnock, several others are still missing. The visitors are also without two of their more experienced campaigners for the trip to Edinburgh.

Derek McInnes will hope to see his side close the gap on Hearts in the chase for European places with a result at Tynecastle Park. The Gorgie side are 11 points ahead of their opponents and firm favourites to finish third, with Kilmarnock primarily competing against St Mirren and Hibs for fourth spot.

Here is the latest injury news ahead of the match:

1 . Liam Boyce (Hearts): Out Back running after surgery but not in full training yet.

2 . Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock): Out Expected back early next month after a knee issue.

3 . Peter Haring (Hearts): Out Surgery rules out the Austrian midfielder.

4 . Kyle Magennis (Kilmarnock): Out Ruled out until next season due to a hamstring problem.