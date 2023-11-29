News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Hearts v Kilmarnock last ten fixtures including 3 wins and 6 losses

Hearts last faced Kilmarnock in the Scottish Viaplay Cup quarter-final

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 29th Nov 2023, 11:51 GMT

Kilmarnock will be out for revenge as they welcome Steven Naismith's Hearts this weekend at Rugby Park stadium. The last time these two sides came face-to-face was in the Viaplay Cup quarter-final in which Hearts' Jorge Grant scored a last minute winner to send the Jambos through to Hampden Park.

History gives absolutely no indication as to how this fixture could go but with Hearts currently on a three-match winning streak, they will be keen to continue this record for as long as possible as they continue to fight St Mirren for third place in the league. Kilmarnock have not won a match since hosting Motherwell at the beginning of November and will be hopeful of securing some much needed points as they too face a tough league battle to keep within the top six.

Ahead of this weekend's clash, here are the results from the last ten fixtures Kilmarnock and Hearts have played each other...

Jorge Grant scored what would be the winning goal against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Viaplay Cup quarter-final.

1. Jorge Grant celebrates scoring vs Kilmarnock

Jorge Grant scored what would be the winning goal against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Viaplay Cup quarter-final.

Photo Sales
Kilmarnock 1-2 Hearts: Goals from Alex Lowry and Jorge Grant saw the Jambos reach the Viaplay Cup semi-final.

2. Scottish League Cup, 26 September 2023

Kilmarnock 1-2 Hearts: Goals from Alex Lowry and Jorge Grant saw the Jambos reach the Viaplay Cup semi-final.

Photo Sales
Hearts 0-0 Kilmarnock: The season kicked off with a goalless draw at Tynecastle.

3. Scottish Premiership, 13 August 2023

Hearts 0-0 Kilmarnock: The season kicked off with a goalless draw at Tynecastle.

Photo Sales
Kilmarnock 2-1 Hearts: Despite an early goal from Lawrence Shankland, the Killies won thanks to goals from Daniel Armstrong and Christian Doidge.

4. Scottish Premiership, 1 April 2023

Kilmarnock 2-1 Hearts: Despite an early goal from Lawrence Shankland, the Killies won thanks to goals from Daniel Armstrong and Christian Doidge.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:KilmarnockScottish PremiershipHampden ParkMotherwellSt Mirren