Hearts v Kilmarnock last ten fixtures including 3 wins and 6 losses

Kilmarnock will be out for revenge as they welcome Steven Naismith's Hearts this weekend at Rugby Park stadium. The last time these two sides came face-to-face was in the Viaplay Cup quarter-final in which Hearts' Jorge Grant scored a last minute winner to send the Jambos through to Hampden Park .

History gives absolutely no indication as to how this fixture could go but with Hearts currently on a three-match winning streak, they will be keen to continue this record for as long as possible as they continue to fight St Mirren for third place in the league. Kilmarnock have not won a match since hosting Motherwell at the beginning of November and will be hopeful of securing some much needed points as they too face a tough league battle to keep within the top six.