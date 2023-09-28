Hearts v Rangers: 9 most recent cup clashes ahead of Scottish League Cup semi final
Hearts beat Kilmarnock to reach the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup
Hearts will play Rangers in November’s Scottish League Cup semi-final following a 2-1 win over Kilmarnock in Tuesday’s quarter-final. It’s been a tricky start to the season for Steven Naismith and his squad, but they have been able to reach yet another League Cup semi-final in the hope of reaching the final for a second consecutive year. The Jambos last won the competition in 1963 but were runners-up in 2013.
Rangers, however, are 27-time winners of the competition and beat Livingston 4-0 to reach the semi-finals. The Gers haven’t won since 2010/11 but featured in last year’s final only to be beaten by Celtic 2-1. Speaking after the win, Beale said of his team’s performance: “We won a third game in seven days, another clean sheet, we’re in a semi-final so it’s a good night for us.”
While both teams still have a month to prepare for their semi-final clash, here are the last nine meetings between Hearts and Rangers in cup fixtures ahead of their Hampden Park battle.