Hearts will play Rangers in November’s Scottish League Cup semi-final following a 2-1 win over Kilmarnock in Tuesday’s quarter-final. It’s been a tricky start to the season for Steven Naismith and his squad, but they have been able to reach yet another League Cup semi-final in the hope of reaching the final for a second consecutive year. The Jambos last won the competition in 1963 but were runners-up in 2013.

Rangers, however, are 27-time winners of the competition and beat Livingston 4-0 to reach the semi-finals. The Gers haven’t won since 2010/11 but featured in last year’s final only to be beaten by Celtic 2-1. Speaking after the win, Beale said of his team’s performance: “We won a third game in seven days, another clean sheet, we’re in a semi-final so it’s a good night for us.”

While both teams still have a month to prepare for their semi-final clash, here are the last nine meetings between Hearts and Rangers in cup fixtures ahead of their Hampden Park battle.

1 . Hearts celebrate their League Cup win in 1998 Hearts celebrate their League Cup win in 1998

2 . May 2022: Rangers 2-0 Hearts Rangers beat Hearts to win their 27th Scottish League Cup with goals from Ryan Jack and Scott Wright.

3 . February 2020: Hearts 1-0 Rangers Hearts celebrate beating Rangers 1-0 in Scottish Cup Quarter-final fixture at Tynecastle Park.

4 . November 2019: Rangers 3-0 Hearts Goals from Filip Helander and Alfredo Morelos gave Rangers the win at Hampden Park.