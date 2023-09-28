News you can trust since 1873
Hearts v Rangers: 9 most recent cup clashes ahead of Scottish League Cup semi final

Hearts beat Kilmarnock to reach the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 28th Sep 2023, 19:31 BST

Hearts will play Rangers in November’s Scottish League Cup semi-final following a 2-1 win over Kilmarnock in Tuesday’s quarter-final. It’s been a tricky start to the season for Steven Naismith and his squad, but they have been able to reach yet another League Cup semi-final in the hope of reaching the final for a second consecutive year. The Jambos last won the competition in 1963 but were runners-up in 2013.

Rangers, however, are 27-time winners of the competition and beat Livingston 4-0 to reach the semi-finals. The Gers haven’t won since 2010/11 but featured in last year’s final only to be beaten by Celtic 2-1. Speaking after the win, Beale said of his team’s performance: “We won a third game in seven days, another clean sheet, we’re in a semi-final so it’s a good night for us.”

While both teams still have a month to prepare for their semi-final clash, here are the last nine meetings between Hearts and Rangers in cup fixtures ahead of their Hampden Park battle.

Hearts celebrate their League Cup win in 1998

1. Hearts celebrate their League Cup win in 1998

Hearts celebrate their League Cup win in 1998

Rangers beat Hearts to win their 27th Scottish League Cup with goals from Ryan Jack and Scott Wright.

2. May 2022: Rangers 2-0 Hearts

Rangers beat Hearts to win their 27th Scottish League Cup with goals from Ryan Jack and Scott Wright.

Hearts celebrate beating Rangers 1-0 in Scottish Cup Quarter-final fixture at Tynecastle Park.

3. February 2020: Hearts 1-0 Rangers

Hearts celebrate beating Rangers 1-0 in Scottish Cup Quarter-final fixture at Tynecastle Park.

Goals from Filip Helander and Alfredo Morelos gave Rangers the win at Hampden Park.

4. November 2019: Rangers 3-0 Hearts

Goals from Filip Helander and Alfredo Morelos gave Rangers the win at Hampden Park.

