Hearts v Rangers injury news as 7 out and 3 doubts

Hearts are back in action already following their 1-0 win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. The first half of this season has seen Steven Naismith's side reach third in the league while continuing to be plagued by ongoing injury concerns and they are now about to take on the Premiership 's number two potentially without their number ten.

Liam Boyce was forced off the pitch after just half an hour of play at Rugby Park with Naismith now unsure as to his current condition. The Northern Irishman has been on flying form for the Jambos who recently celebrated their fourth consecutive win. Facing Rangers at Tynecastle was never set to be an easy task but it now appears it could be even harder as Hearts could be without two of their forward options.