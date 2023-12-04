News you can trust since 1873
Hearts v Rangers injury news as 7 out and 3 doubts

Steven Naismith's injury crisis has not got any easier following trip to Rugby Park

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 4th Dec 2023, 18:00 GMT

Hearts are back in action already following their 1-0 win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. The first half of this season has seen Steven Naismith's side reach third in the league while continuing to be plagued by ongoing injury concerns and they are now about to take on the Premiership's number two potentially without their number ten.

Liam Boyce was forced off the pitch after just half an hour of play at Rugby Park with Naismith now unsure as to his current condition. The Northern Irishman has been on flying form for the Jambos who recently celebrated their fourth consecutive win. Facing Rangers at Tynecastle was never set to be an easy task but it now appears it could be even harder as Hearts could be without two of their forward options.

Ahead of Hearts' impending clash with Philippe Clement's side, here is the latest injury news from both Gorgie and Ibrox camps...

Doubt - Vargas rolled his ankle in training on Friday, missing the trip to Rugby Park but is expected to recover quickly.

1. Kenneth Vargas - Hearts

DOUBT - the summer signing has been plagued with several injury niggles that have seen him struggle to secure any game time.

2. Dujon Sterling - Rangers

Doubt - Boyce was forced off the pitch vs Kilmarnock with an injury but the extent of the damage is yet to be determined.

3. Liam Boyce - Hearts

OUT - Halkett continues building up his match fitness following an ACL injury

4. Craig Halkett - Hearts

