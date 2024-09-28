No Hearts team in history had failed to win any of their opening 10 games in a season until today. A 1-1 draw with Ross County at Tynecastle Park kept the Edinburgh club bottom of the Premiership after interim manager Liam Fox’s first game in charge. He would have learned the magnitude of the problems he faces, if he didn’t already know, after a frustrating 90 minutes.

Ronan Hale struck a sumptuous opening goal for County, who played a clever counter-attacking game which almost earned them three points to take back up the A9. Lawrence Shankland was credited with Hearts’ stoppage-time equaliser but it was inconclusive whether the ball struck a County defender en route to the net.

For the Edinburgh club, the same issues continue to resurface: Lack of a cutting edge and insufficient creativity being the two most obvious. Fox now leads the squad into European competition against Dinamo Minsk in the Conference League. He has plenty to occupy his mind on Tuesday’s long flight to Azerbaijan - where the game is taking place behind closed doors.

After a positive start against County, Hearts could not capitalise and Hale’s 35th-minute strike was fit to win any match it must be said. This was not a particularly torrid home performance but nor was it scintillating. Once ahead, County never really looked like relinquishing the advantage until their late concession in stoppage time. It was a familiar story for the home players who have yet to even take the lead in a game this season. Attention now turns to Europe but domestic worries will not go away.

Fox was understandably eager to seize his opportunity in charge of the first team. Steven Naismith was relieved of his duties following last week’s 2-1 loss at St Mirren, which was Hearts’ eighth defeat in a row. Fox took interim charge, assisted by coaches Angus Beith and Lee Wallace. His first big decision was to promote 19-year-old right-back Adam Forrester into the starting line-up for his senior debut.

Another Riccarton academy graduate was precluded from playing in this game due to SPFL loan rules. Aidan Denholm, the midfielder on loan at Ross County from Hearts, cannot face his parent club. The former Tynecastle player Don Cowie was in the away dugout for the first time in his managerial career looking to inflict further misery upon the Gorgie natives.

The pre-match atmosphere was upbeat and Hearts went on the offensive from kick-off. They should have scored after only three minutes. Jorge Grant’s attempt from 20 yards was stopped by the County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Shankland’s toe got to the ball before Laidlaw could collect at the second attempt, and Cammy Devlin arrived thinking he would knock home the opening goal. He hadn’t counted on Ryan Leak’s superb block tackle near the goal line, though.

Fox deployed Hearts in a 4-3-3 formation with plenty attacking intent including inverted full-backs at times. Alan Forrest rasped Grant’s 13th-minute corner off Laidlaw’s palms, but clear scoring chances weren’t too frequent. County tried to restrict space in midfield and break forward on the counter-attack. They executed that approach perfectly to score first on 35 minutes.

Former Hearts loanee Connor Randall received Hale’s flick inside and sprinted forward in possession. Beni Baningime caught and tackled him but the alert Hale was first to react and curled the loose ball sublimely beyond Gordon and into the corner of the net from the edge of the penalty area. It was the prolific Hale’s sixth goal in 10 games since joining the Highlanders in the summer.

The collective groan inside Tynecastle could probably be heard acorss Edinburgh at that point. Hearts came close to equalising moments before half-time when Shankland headed Stephen Kingsley’s delivery across goal and wide of Laidlaw’s right post. Then Baningime had a shot blocked by Leak early in the second period. County were sitting deep and defending their advantage whilst Hearts pressed and probed. The visitors weren’t averse to a petty foul, either.

Shankland’s first-time effort from Forrest’s touch rattled against the crossbar near the hour mark. Referee Iain Snedden incurred the wrath of the home crowd on a few occasions by missing some fairly obvious calls - including a blatant corner. There was notable huffing and puffing from the home side as this game became one-way traffic. As Hearts moved the ball from side to side and back again, they toiled to pierce the well-organised County back line. Shots flew off target which only increased the angst in the stands.

Akil Wright’s header from a long throw could have put County 2-0 ahead on a rare foray forward as the Hearts defence - for the umpteenth time this season - failed to deal with a ball into their box. The best chance of the second half fell to Shankland in stoppage-time but Laidlaw saved with his legs. From the resultant corner, Dhanda’s delivery appeared to strike Shankland and bounce into the net to bring the hosts level.

It was a much-needed goal, although not quite enough. There was a degree of relief but the final whistle still brought jeers from home supporters. A 10th outing this season without a Hearts victory isn’t acceptable. The run of eight defeats has ended, and that was one positive to take from the afternoon.

1 . GK: Craig Gordon 6/10 No chance with Hale's goal. Other than that, a quiet afternoon. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Adam Forrester 6/10 Confident and composed on his senior debut. Adept at stepping into midfield as an inverted full-back. A couple of misplaced passes but had a good game overall. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . RCB: Frankie Kent 6/10 Keen to distribute from defence. Wasn't put under too much pressure. | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . LCB: Kye Rowles 6/10 Dealt with the giant Jordan White pretty well overall. | SNS Group Photo Sales