Liam Fox reveals why he won't celebrate after Hearts draw with Ross County

The 1-1 draw with Ross County left Tynecastle fans frustrated

Liam Fox admitted he would not celebrate Hearts’ 1-1 draw with Ross County in his first game as interim manager. However, the 40-year-old indicated that the result could be something for the Edinburgh club to build on after a torrid start to the campaign.

Hearts remain winless after 10 competitive matches and now head to Azerbaijan to begin their Conference League campaign behind closed doors against Dinamo Minsk. Lawrence Shankland was credited with their stoppage-time equaliser following Ronan Hale’s stunning first-half goal for the visitors.

“I’m not sitting here celebrating taking a point,” said Fox, who took temporary charge of Hearts after Steven Naismith was sacked last week. “What pleased me is we kept going, we kept playing forward and kept going - that was the most important thing. On the run we’ve had, it would have been easy to go into their shells but Lawrence came up with the goods at the end. We’re not celebrating a point, although we’re glad to get something.

“When you play here you know the demand and we’re asking players to take more risks. I felt we created some good chances. When you’re on the run we’ve been on the confidence is low and you can’t just flick a switch. You can’t just give someone a shot of confidence, I’d love to be able to flick a switch.

“I only have the job for a few weeks and today is hopefully a step. Hopefully the way we came back today can be the start of that. We are disappointed with a point and we had to go to the 96th minute, but we fought through it. There’s no easy fix for it. I felt the disappointment in the changing room but we have to move forward now.”

Leading Hearts into Europe presents a difficult challenge for Fox but he is relieved to have Shankland among the goals for the first time this season. “We have a big week to look forward to and a good challenge,” said Fox. “Nobody doubts Lawrence’s ability. He’s been on a difficult run but good strikers keep going and he got his reward for that. Ask any striker, they love scoring goals and if they don’t they can get down on themselves. I’ve not felt that from him this week. He kept going and got his rewards at the end.”

Don Cowie, the County manager, stressed his pride despite his team’s late concession againt his old club. “I’m not angry, I’m proud of the group,” he said. “We battled against a really good team and put our bodies on the line. It was frustrating to get so close but it’s still a good point. Obviously when you concede as late as we did you’re deflated, but I have reminded them of the never say die attitude and the togetherness they showed. That will stand us in good stead.”

On Hale’s sublime goal, Cowie explained his delight with his new signing, who has scored six goals in 10 games after arriving from Cliftonville: “It doesn’t surprise me, Ronan has been excellent since he came into the club,” said Cowie. “He’s really clinical, he strikes the ball well and it was a fantastic finish. He’s not exceeded our expectations, the only thing was the transition from part-time football. We knew we were getting a quality player.

“We lost a really influential player in Simon Murray so it was about being patient and getting the right person. He’s fitter, being in a full-time envitonment will make you fitter and stronger. I think you’re seeing that as each week goes by.”