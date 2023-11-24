News you can trust since 1873
Hearts v St Johnstone injury news as 8 out

Hearts v St Johnstone injury news ahead of Scottish Premiership fixture

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 24th Nov 2023, 17:00 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 17:32 GMT

Hearts will welcome back Craig Levein to Tynecastle this weekend as the newly appointed St Johnstone manager heads back to his old club. The 59-year-old was both a player and manager with the Jambos, last working for them in 2019 and will now prepare for his first fixture against them since 2009.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Levein - who played over 400 matches for the Jambos - said he hoped to receive boos from around the Tynecastle stadium, highlighting the Gorgie stands superior atmosphere. The McDiarmid Park boss said: "I don't know if I'll get bored - I would imagine I will. I would hope so anyway, I love it there. The atmosphere at Tynecastle is incredible."

Whether he is booed or not, Steven Naismith will still be forced to play the Saints without several key figures. Craig Gordon and Craig Halkett both featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly but the Gorgie boss has made it clear he is in no hurry to rush them onto the pitch.

Ahead of the clash, here is the latest news from both the Edinburgh and Perth camps...

Steven Naismith will remain without several players as they continue their stay in the medical suites.

1. Steven Naismith voices his orders

OUT - The 40-year-old keeper played a closed doors friendly during the break as he builds up match day fitness.

2. Craig Gordon - Hearts

OUT - The injured defender joined Gordon in the midweek friendly as he continues working on match day fitness.

3. Craig Halkett - Hearts

OUT - the Australian is set for a continued substantial period on the sidelines following his ankle injury.

4. Nathaniel Atkinson - Hearts

