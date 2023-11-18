Hearts v St Johnstone injury news as 8 out and 1 doubt

Hearts continue their campaign without several key figures as their injury woes persist

Hearts are back in action in just over a week's time following the conclusion of the international break. Two of their beloved stars featured in Scotland's 2-2 draw against Georgia with Zander Clark making his first start for Steve Clarke's side and Lawrence Shankland providing a thrilling injury time equaliser.

Speaking of his international and club teammate, Clark said: "Credit to the wee man, it's a finish I've seen him do many a time. He's been in good form for our club, so I'm delighted to see him come on and get the goal to get us a point."

Steven Naismith will be hopeful that both his players return in similar form to what was seen against Georgia as they prepare for the next quarter of Scottish Premiership fixtures.

With one week to go until the Jambos are back in action, here is the latest injury news from both the Tynecastle and McDiarmid Park camps...

1 . Craig Gordon - Hearts OUT - The 40-year-old keeper played a closed doors friendly against Championship side Queen's Park as he gains match fitness.

2 . Craig Halkett - Hearts OUT - The injured defender joined Gordon in the midweek friendly as he builds up fitness.

3 . Nathaniel Atkinson - Hearts OUT - the Australian is set for a continued substantial period on the sidelines following his ankle injury.