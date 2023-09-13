Hearts will host Aberdeen at Tynecastle this weekend following defeat to Motherwell

Hearts are back in action at Tynecastle this weekend and will host Aberdeen. The Jambos have suffered a string of poor results, including a 4-0 defeat to PAOK as their European Conference League dreams were cut short. Their last outing was also a 1-0 loss to Motherwell.

However, following a two week international break, the Jambos will be back in action and Steven Naismith - who has been confirmed as the Hearts manager with Frankie McAvoy as his assistant - will be seeking a much needed win. A defeat on Saturday would see Naismith’s win rate drop to 29%, however looking back at the previous results from this particular fixture, fate is on the home side.

The boss will welcome back Lawrence Shankland and Zander Clark who have been called up for international duty as he hopes to improve on an eighth placed-position the side currently find themselves in.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash, here are the 13 previous fixtures between the two sides, including results and the winning goalscorers.

Hearts 2-1 Aberdeen: May 2023 Goals from Josh Grinnelly and Lawrence Shankland gave Hearts the three points

Aberdeen 3-0 Hearts, March 2023 A brace for Duk and one for Mattie Pollock saw Aberdeen beat Hearts at Pittodrie

Hearts 5-0 Aberdeen, January 2023 Josh Ginnelley scored the first two goals as Hearts beat Aberdeen 5-0