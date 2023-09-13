News you can trust since 1873
Hearts vs Aberdeen: 13 previous results ahead of Saturday clash at Tynecastle - gallery

Hearts will host Aberdeen at Tynecastle this weekend following defeat to Motherwell

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 13th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST

Hearts are back in action at Tynecastle this weekend and will host Aberdeen. The Jambos have suffered a string of poor results, including a 4-0 defeat to PAOK as their European Conference League dreams were cut short. Their last outing was also a 1-0 loss to Motherwell.

However, following a two week international break, the Jambos will be back in action and Steven Naismith - who has been confirmed as the Hearts manager with Frankie McAvoy as his assistant - will be seeking a much needed win. A defeat on Saturday would see Naismith’s win rate drop to 29%, however looking back at the previous results from this particular fixture, fate is on the home side.

The boss will welcome back Lawrence Shankland and Zander Clark who have been called up for international duty as he hopes to improve on an eighth placed-position the side currently find themselves in.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash, here are the 13 previous fixtures between the two sides, including results and the winning goalscorers.

Goals from Josh Grinnelly and Lawrence Shankland gave Hearts the three points

1. Hearts 2-1 Aberdeen: May 2023

Goals from Josh Grinnelly and Lawrence Shankland gave Hearts the three points

A brace for Duk and one for Mattie Pollock saw Aberdeen beat Hearts at Pittodrie

2. Aberdeen 3-0 Hearts, March 2023

A brace for Duk and one for Mattie Pollock saw Aberdeen beat Hearts at Pittodrie

Josh Ginnelley scored the first two goals as Hearts beat Aberdeen 5-0

3. Hearts 5-0 Aberdeen, January 2023

Josh Ginnelley scored the first two goals as Hearts beat Aberdeen 5-0

Goals from Duk and Vicente Besuijen late in the second half ensured a win for the Dons

4. Aberdeen 2-0 Hearts, October 2022

Goals from Duk and Vicente Besuijen late in the second half ensured a win for the Dons

