Hearts vs Aberdeen: How to watch, TV channel and kick off time

Here’s everything you’ll need to know about the TV broadcast details of Hearts vs Aberdeen.

Hearts will be looking to give their Scottish Premiership campaign a much needed shot in the arm on Sunday, December 1 - however, a red hot Aberdeen outfit will be standing in the Jambos’ way.

As things stand, Hearts are 11th in the league table with just nine points from 12 games thus far. They are only above the club in last place, local rivals Hibs, on goal difference. Furthermore, they have won only two of their first dozen league games in 2024/25.

Aberdeen, on the other hand, are experiencing one of their strongest campaigns in decades. The Dons are second in the league table at the moment, just two points behind league leaders Celtic. They have only lost one game in the Scottish Premiership so far this season - Hearts will be looking to double this tally on Sunday afternoon.

The last time the two teams came to blows, back in October, Aberdeen overcame a 2-1 deficit to pick up all three points against the Jam Tarts at Pittodrie. Topi Keskinen opened the scoring for the Dons in the second minute of the game, only for Hearts to take the lead through Frankie Kent and Blair Spittal.

Nicky Devlin levelled the scores soon after this - then, following a red card received by Jorge Grant, Aberdeen would seal the win late on thanks to a goal from Ante Palaversa.

What time will Hearts vs Aberdeen kick off?

The game between Hearts and Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park on Sunday, December 1 is scheduled to kick off at 3pm GMT, barring any unforeseen delays or cancellations before then.

Where can I watch Hearts vs Aberdeen live on TV?

Hearts vs Aberdeen will be available for viewing on Premier Sports 1 for audiences in Scotland and the rest of the UK, with coverage of the game commencing at 2:30pm. You can either watch the game live on TV with the relevant subscription or using the Premier Sports app on Android or iOS devices.