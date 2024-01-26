Hearts vs Aberdeen latest injury news with four confirmed out and four doubts
Hearts were forced to make several injury substitutions during 3-2 win over Dundee
Hearts are back in action in 24 hours time and will look to continue their impressive streak of form as they welcome Aberdeen to Tynecastle.
The Jambos secured a 3-2 win over Dundee, despite going two goals down at half-time, with new signing Dexter Lembikisa going straight onto the scorecard on debut. He was joined by Calem Nieuwenhof and Yutaro Oda as Storm Jocelyn caused a chaotic night in Gorgie.
Steven Naismith's side now sit very prettily in third place, eight points clear of Kilmarnock in fourth, but they are now set to take on a side who believe they can beat Hearts to third by the end of the season.
Earlier this week, Aberdeen's goalkeeper Kelle Roos confessed he had no doubts the Dons would be able to challenge the Jambos for the European places if they get on a winning streak and tomorrow's fixture will certainly provide a perfect opportunity for the clubs to battle it out.
Ahead of kick-off, here is the latest injury news from both Tynecastle and Pittodrie camps...