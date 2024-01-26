Hearts are back in action in 24 hours time and will look to continue their impressive streak of form as they welcome Aberdeen to Tynecastle.

The Jambos secured a 3-2 win over Dundee, despite going two goals down at half-time, with new signing Dexter Lembikisa going straight onto the scorecard on debut. He was joined by Calem Nieuwenhof and Yutaro Oda as Storm Jocelyn caused a chaotic night in Gorgie.

Steven Naismith's side now sit very prettily in third place, eight points clear of Kilmarnock in fourth, but they are now set to take on a side who believe they can beat Hearts to third by the end of the season.

Earlier this week, Aberdeen's goalkeeper Kelle Roos confessed he had no doubts the Dons would be able to challenge the Jambos for the European places if they get on a winning streak and tomorrow's fixture will certainly provide a perfect opportunity for the clubs to battle it out.

Ahead of kick-off, here is the latest injury news from both Tynecastle and Pittodrie camps...

Hearts vs Aberdeen Steven Naismith and Barry Robson will meet later this evening as the Jambos welcome the Dons to Tynecastle

Beni Baningime - Hearts Doubt - the Congolese midfielder was forced off during the Jambos 3-2 win over Dundee.

Aidan Denholm - Hearts Doubt - The midfielder was forced off the field just after the half-hour mark with a knock.