Hearts face Celtic at Tynecastle on Saturday evening. They are looking to bounce back from their 1-0 loss away at Rangers last time out before the international break.
Neil Critchley’s side are currently sat in 11th place in the table and have won two of their first 13 fixtures so far this season. They have nine points on the board so far and will be looking to rise up the league over the coming weeks and months.
Celtic head to Edinburgh top of the tree along with Aberdeen. Here is a look at the latest injury news regarding the pair....
1. Kenneth Vargas - doubt
It remains to be seen whether he will be able to play following his Costa Rica international duties. Critchley has said: "I haven't had a chance to speak to him yet unfortunately because there's been a complication with his return flight, so he's not yet back in the country." | SNS Group
2. Yutaro Oda - available
He is available to play and Critchley has said: “Yutaro has a chance. He's trained this week, not fully trained but has trained enough to be considered for selection." | SNS Group
3. Calem Nieuwenhof - out
He isn't ready to play yet and remains out with a hamstring issue. | SNS Group
4. Gerald Taylor - out
The right-back is sidelined with a long-term ACL injury. | SNS Group
