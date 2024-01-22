Hearts will return to Scottish Premiership action this week following a 2-1 win over Edinburgh rivals Spartans in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

The fixture was Craig Gordon's first start for over a year after the goalkeeper suffered a double leg break before Christmas in 2022. He is now firmly back in the fold with the fight for the number one spot on after Zander Clark's break-out year.

Steven Naismith used a varied squad with Kyosuke Tagawa starting at the top alongside compatriot Yutaro Oda while Lawrence Shankland was left out the mix due to a recent illness. It remains unclear whether the club captain will return for the upcoming match against Dundee but with 18 goals across all competitions this season, the Jambos will be hoping for a speedy recovery as they look to firm up their third place spot.

Ahead of the Scottish Premiership return, here is the latest injury news from both Hearts and Dundee camps...

