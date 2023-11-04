Hearts vs Rangers injury news as two remain doubts and eight out of Viaplay Cup semi-final
Naismith is set to be without his rising starlet following Livingston injury
Hearts will take on Rangers in this weekend's Viaplay Cup semi-final at Hampden Park. This will mark the second time in a week the two clubs have faced each other following last week's defeat at Ibrox.
The Jambos were 1-0 up for 90 minutes before conceding two late goals to come away pointless. However, a midweek win over Livingston has since given encouragement to the Tynecastle side that they can bounce back from their defeat as they prepare for their final four fixture.
Kenneth Vargas finally scored his first goal in maroon on Wednesday as he gave his squad their 1-0 lead but disaster struck in the final minutes of play with Alex Lowry coming off the pitch following a head injury. The 20-year-old Rangers loanee is now the latest to become a doubt for Sunday's fixture.
Here is all the latest injury news from both Ibrox and Tynecastle camps ahead of Sunday's trip to Hampden...