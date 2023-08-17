Hearts could be without three figures as they take on Rosenborg this evening

Hearts will be making their final preparations ahead of this evening’s fixture against Rosenborg. They currently sit 2-1 behind the Norwegian side following the first leg tie last week and will be hopeful of successfully overturning the deficit in order to reach the next round of the UEFA European Conference League.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Hearts’ Cammy Devlin said that the Jambos will call on last season’s European experience to prepare.

“There’s no hiding away from the fact they’re winning 2-1 at the moment but the good thing about European ties is there’s two legs,” he told the press ahead of the game. “There’s a massive opportunity for us: being only one goal behind going into the home leg, where we’ve had a lot of success.

“We know they’re going to come here and be very tidy on the ball. At Tynecastle, it’s up to us to take the game to them. In order to get through we obviously have to score more than them. We’ll be focusing on ourselves and we’re just looking forward to it.”

Here are all the latest injuries from Hearts and Rosenborg as the head coaches finalise their playing XI...

