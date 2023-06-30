News you can trust since 1873
Hearts vs St Johnstone — Last 13 meetings with goals galore and mixed results as SPL fixtures announced

Hearts will kick off their Scottish Premiership season with a trip to St Johnstone.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 30th Jun 2023, 17:30 BST

Hearts have discovered their full list of fixtures for the upcoming Scottish Premiership season and they will get things underway with a visit to St Johnstone on August 5th.

The Tynecastle club will be looking for a strong start as they vie to bounce back from last campaign’s disappointment, which saw them miss out on a third-place finish. Hearts parted ways with manager Robbie Neilson during his second spell at the club after their healthy eight-point lead faltered and Aberdeen leapfrogged them in the table.

The Jam Tarts have had a very entertaining stretch of fixtures with St Johnstone, so fans can definitely expect an exciting season opener. Here’s a look at the history between these two sides as they prepare to lock horns in the SPL once again.

Hearts 3-0 St Johnstone

1. Scottish Premiership, 4th March 2023 (H)

Hearts 3-0 St Johnstone

St Johnstone 2-3 Hearts

2. Scottish Premiership, 28th December 2022 (A)

St Johnstone 2-3 Hearts

Hearts 3-2 St Johnstone

3. Scottish Premiership, 28th August 2022 (H)

Hearts 3-2 St Johnstone

St Johnstone 2-1 Hearts

4. Scottish Premiership, 19th February 2022 (A)

St Johnstone 2-1 Hearts

