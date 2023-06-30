Hearts vs St Johnstone — Last 13 meetings with goals galore and mixed results as SPL fixtures announced
Hearts will kick off their Scottish Premiership season with a trip to St Johnstone.
Hearts have discovered their full list of fixtures for the upcoming Scottish Premiership season and they will get things underway with a visit to St Johnstone on August 5th.
The Tynecastle club will be looking for a strong start as they vie to bounce back from last campaign’s disappointment, which saw them miss out on a third-place finish. Hearts parted ways with manager Robbie Neilson during his second spell at the club after their healthy eight-point lead faltered and Aberdeen leapfrogged them in the table.
The Jam Tarts have had a very entertaining stretch of fixtures with St Johnstone, so fans can definitely expect an exciting season opener. Here’s a look at the history between these two sides as they prepare to lock horns in the SPL once again.