Hearts have discovered their full list of fixtures for the upcoming Scottish Premiership season and they will get things underway with a visit to St Johnstone on August 5th.

The Tynecastle club will be looking for a strong start as they vie to bounce back from last campaign’s disappointment, which saw them miss out on a third-place finish. Hearts parted ways with manager Robbie Neilson during his second spell at the club after their healthy eight-point lead faltered and Aberdeen leapfrogged them in the table.

The Jam Tarts have had a very entertaining stretch of fixtures with St Johnstone, so fans can definitely expect an exciting season opener. Here’s a look at the history between these two sides as they prepare to lock horns in the SPL once again.

1 . Scottish Premiership, 4th March 2023 (H) Hearts 3-0 St Johnstone

2 . Scottish Premiership, 28th December 2022 (A) St Johnstone 2-3 Hearts

3 . Scottish Premiership, 28th August 2022 (H) Hearts 3-2 St Johnstone

4 . Scottish Premiership, 19th February 2022 (A) St Johnstone 2-1 Hearts