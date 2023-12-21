News you can trust since 1873
Hearts vs St Mirren latest injury news with two out and four doubts

Hearts vs St Mirren could signal who ends the year in third place

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 21st Dec 2023, 17:00 GMT

It's been a week of exceptionally glad tidings in Gorgie following last week's triumphant win over Celtic in Glasgow. Goals from Lawrence Shankland and Stephen Kingsley ended a 52-home league run streak for the Hoops and put the Jambos back up to third in the league.

The priority now will be to keep that spot and who better to battle next than the biggest competition for the place. St Mirren are in fourth place, on the same number of points as Hearts, and will be eyeing a return to number three as they head to Tynecastle this weekend.

Hearts have enjoyed the return of several long-term injuries with Craig Gordon still yet to make his long-awaited comeback. However, with Zander Clark celebrating his eighth clean sheet of the season at Parkhead, the goalkeeping gloves will be hard to remove from the 31-year-old.

Ahead of Hearts vs St Mirren, here is the latest injury news from both the Gorgie and Paisley camps...

The Hearts' boss ponders ahead of clash with St Mirren this weekend

OUT - Steven Naismith believes we have seen the last of Offiah in a Hearts shirt after the Brighton man returned down south with medical issues.

Doubt - Boyce has been out of action since the win against Kilmarnock following a hamstring injury.

Doubt - the Australian has had a foot injury, causing him to miss several recent fixtures.

