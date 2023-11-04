News you can trust since 1873
Hearts’ weekly wages according to Football Manager 2024

Some Hearts stars are on big contracts but other key players are lower down the wage ranking, according to Football Manager 2024.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 4th Nov 2023, 18:00 GMT

Hearts are currently putting the final preparations together as they look to take another step towards silverware by seeing off Rangers in the ViaPlay Cup semi-final on Sunday afternoon.

After seeing off Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock, Steven Naismith will now hope to secure a final place by guiding his current side to a win against his former employers at Hampden Park and continuing what has been a promising opening three months to the season. As it stands, Hearts are sat in fourth place in the Premiership table after Kenneth Vargas grabbed the only goal of the game in the midweek home win against Livingston.

Naismith now has a number of major calls to make ahead of Sunday’s game as he looks to move within 90 minutes of delivering silverware - but what are the reported weekly wages of the squad he possesses at Tynecastle? The Evening News fires up the latest version of the world’s most popular football management simulation to see how Football Manager 2024 estimates the weekly wage of each Hearts star (please note that per-week wages provided by the game may not be true to life).

FM24 weekly wage: £1,500

1. Alan Forrest

FM24 weekly wage: £1,500 Photo: SNS Group

FM24 weekly wage: £2,000

2. Michael McGovern

FM24 weekly wage: £2,000 Photo: SNS Group

FM24 weekly wage: £2,000

3. Nathaniel Atkinson

FM24 weekly wage: £2,000 Photo: SNS Group

FM24 weekly wage: £2,000

4. Peter Haring

FM24 weekly wage: £2,000 Photo: SNS Group

