Hearts’ weekly wages according to Football Manager 2024

Some Hearts stars are on big contracts but other key players are lower down the wage ranking, according to Football Manager 2024.

Hearts are currently putting the final preparations together as they look to take another step towards silverware by seeing off Rangers in the ViaPlay Cup semi-final on Sunday afternoon.

After seeing off Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock, Steven Naismith will now hope to secure a final place by guiding his current side to a win against his former employers at Hampden Park and continuing what has been a promising opening three months to the season. As it stands, Hearts are sat in fourth place in the Premiership table after Kenneth Vargas grabbed the only goal of the game in the midweek home win against Livingston.