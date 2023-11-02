Hearts claimed their first victory in four matches after a Kenneth Vargas winner

Kenneth Vargas was the man of the moment for Hearts as they earned a vital 1-0 victory in the Scottish Premiership against a struggling Livingston side.

The Costa Rica international arrived this summer on a season long loan deal from Herediano and showed signs of his potential with a vital match-winner from the bench which eased the tension at Tynecastle.

The victory is Hearts’ first in four matches and eases pressure on manager Steven Naismith as the Edinburgh based outfit climb to fourth in the table.

Reflecting on the game, ex-Hearts pair Michael Stewart and Neil McCann were quick to praise Vargas for his impact from the bench.

Stewart said: “In regards to Kenneth Vargas, even from first seeing him. There is something there. He needs to add more of this end product but this is really good move. You can see him drifting off the back of the defender and he attacks it brilliantly. And that is the difference between a disappointing draw and picking up three points and entering the semi-final with Rangers with positivity.

He added: “He’s got energy, positivity, a little bit of pace as well and technically he’s not a bad player. So he has all the attributes to kick on and get more goals for Hearts.”

McCann was full of praise for Hearts, who dominated proceedings statistically with 77 per cent possession, 25 attempts and 10 shots on target. In comparison to Livingston who managed just three attempts and none on target.

He added: “When you see the stats it is a very comprehensive performance. But if you don’t get the win in them circumstances you’d actually be really devastated. They put so much into the game and were so dominant.”

Commenting on Vargas, McCann said: “On Vargas, he’s played through the middle against Rangers he’s looked lively, when he’s out wide he’s not afraid to take people on. I think they have got a really good player.”

The Jambos take on Rangers in their next match in the Scottish League Cup semi-final and will be hopeful of avenging their dramatic 2-1 loss at the weekend.