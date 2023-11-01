News you can trust since 1873
Hearts fans all say the same following 1-0 win over Livingston

Fans all share the same attitude as the Jambos win at Tynecastle

By Susanna Sealy
Published 1st Nov 2023, 22:39 GMT
Kenneth Vargas celebrates with Alex Cochrane following his goal against Livingston.Kenneth Vargas celebrates with Alex Cochrane following his goal against Livingston.
Kenneth Vargas celebrates with Alex Cochrane following his goal against Livingston.

It was oftentimes a frustrating watch but Hearts eventually came away with a 1-0 win over Livingston at Tynecastle.

It took nearly 80 minutes for the Jambos to eventually find their much needed goal and it was Costa Rica's Kenneth Vargas who lit up the stadium, scoring his first ever goal in maroon following a cross from Jorge Grant.

It was a much needed three points for Steven Naismith who was coming in off the back of a disappointing defeat at Ibrox and the win will have given the squad some much needed confidence ahead of another meeting with the Gers this Sunday in the Viaplay Cup semi-final.

Following Hearts' 1-0 win at Tynecastle, here are some of the reactions from the Jambos fans as seen on social media:

"Well done lads!! Especially Vargas, hope that does his confidence the world of good"

"Not great. But we will take that win all day long!"

"Not gonna get too excited over a 1-0 against 2nd bottom and one of the leakiest defences in the league. Win is a win tho I'll take it."

"Lot better dominated and got shots off, back into 4th , onto the semi final"

"Exactly what was needed."

"That was hard to watch, (Livingston) playing 7 at the back for a good amount of the game"

"Mon the Jambos good 3 points"

