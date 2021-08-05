Hearts: What Robbie Neilson had to say on Lawrence Shankland as he pinpoints area he wants to strengthen

Robbie Neilson is targeting additions to the Hearts defence. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Tynecastle side have agreed a deal to sign Cameron Devlin from Newcastle Jets, although it is subject to a successful via application.

Now Neilson is keen to make defensive signings, while he played down any interest in Lawrence Shankland.

The Dundee United striker, who played under the Hearts boss at Tannadice, had been tentatively linked with a move to Gorgie.

"There's nothing in that at all," Neilson said. “It's not an area we're looking at at the moment.

"If we can get Cammy over the line, it gives us options in there then we look at the defensive line and make sure we get some good options there.

"There's a couple of players we are looking at and it's just a case of trying to get them done."