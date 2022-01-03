Hearts wing-back Cammy Logan joins Edinburgh City on loan

Cammy Logan has joined Edinburgh City until the end of the season

The youngster, who will be 20 later this month and spent last season on loan at Cove Rangers, had been lined up to deputise for Michael Smith this term but suffered a back injury in pre-season training and didn’t resume full fitness until late October.

With no reserve league, he has struggled for game time since and Hearts now have adequate cover in his position following the signing of Australian Nathaniel Atkinson from Melbourne City.

City’s squad has been stretched due to a long injury list, but manager Gary Naysmith has been busy in the transfer window.

He has also brought in Jack Brydon from Hibs on loan. The midfielder spent the first half of the season on loan at Civil Service Strollers.

Naysmith said: “Cameron is someone that Hearts have really high hopes for, so I’m delighted that both Cameron and Hearts have agreed that he will join us on loan for the second part of the season.

“Cameron is an attacking right-back with decent pace who likes to get forward.

“He has already made his debut for the first-team and spent last season on loan at Cove Rangers in League 1 and I am looking forward to working with him.”

Logan, an Scotland age-grade international, joined Hearts from Spartans, and signed his first professional contract in June 2018 after becoming Hearts sixth youngest player ever when he started in the final game of the 2017-18 season.

He is under contract at Hearts until the summer of 2023.

