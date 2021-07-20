Hearts Women set for two Edinburgh derbies in exciting SWPL 1 start as fixtures released
Hearts Women are set for an exciting start to the 2021/22 SWPL 1 season when it gets underway in September.
The fixtures for the new campaign have been released and the Jam Tarts have two Edinburgh derbies in the first month.
Hearts, who will be managed by new boss Eva Olid, open their campaign with a home fixture against newly-promoted Hamilton Academical.
Accies, alongside Aberdeen, have come into the league to increase it to ten games.
They will follow their season opener with away matches at rivals Spartans and then Hibs before completing the month with a home match against Rangers who will be expected to be challenging for the title once more.
Teams will face each other three times for a 27-game campaign which is scheduled to end in May.
Hearts will play every month with a winter break due to take place between games December 12 and January 16.
For a full list of fixtures visit the Hearts website.